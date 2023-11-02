Follow on Google News
Lorien Health Services Sweep the 2023 Daily Reader Rankings
The assisted living company is named 'Top Winner' in three categories and have been included in the Reader Rankings for the fifth year in a row
By: Lorien Health Services
Lorien won for "Best Assisted Living Facility/Group,"
"The results of the Daily Record's survey demonstrate our commitment to our residents, patients and staff," said Lou Grimmel Sr., CEO of Lorien Health Services. "We are thrilled to be recognized by Marylanders as a company dedicated to providing superior healthcare services. Our innovative approach and dedication to our patients enables us to deliver the latest in individualized care. All credit for this recognition is due to the exemplary work of our committed team."
The Daily Record Reader Rankings celebrates and recognizes the best the Maryland community has to offer through a nomination round, a voting round and an annual celebration revealing the top winners. The Maryland business community submitted more than 5,500 nominations and more than 29,000 votes. Each category in the survey was made up of five entrants that were narrowed down to the top three and then the 'Top Winner'.
Recognition for Best Assisted Living Facility/Group comes after Lorien rebranded its assisted living services as a reflection of its renewed focus on this part of the company's service offerings. The Lorien name has historically been associated with nursing homes in Maryland even though its first assisted living community was opened in 1983.
Lorien communities across Maryland offer a host of innovative care including on-site dialysis, ventilator care, Parkinson's wellness, Korean Senior Care, respite, homecare, and telemedicine.
"Our mission is to serve our communities and meet their needs," Grimmel said. "We see assisted living as an important offering to our communities. We have been in the assisted living business for over 40 years, and hope that this recognition helps spread the word about this service to families in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. region," Grimmel said.
About Lorien Health Services
Lorien Health Services is a family-owned and operated Assisted Living and Nursing Home organization that was founded on strong family values. Lorien continues to conduct itself in accordance with those values which also extend to our residents, their family members, and our dedicated employees. Our goal is to exceed the expectations of the people we touch by providing patient-centered care utilizing the latest in healthcare technology to attain the finest outcomes for our residents. Lorien Health Services was founded in 1977 by the same family that continues to lead the company today. Their mission and vision remain as they did then. For more information visit https://www.lorienhealth.com/
