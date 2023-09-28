Lorien Health Services Named to Newsweek Magazine's 'America's Best Nursing Homes 2024' List

The Newsweek and Statista survey highlights the nation's top 750 nursing homes out of 12,272 analyzed.

By: Lorien Health Services

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS): Data were used to determine the performance of nursing homes.

Data were used to determine the performance of nursing homes. National online survey: From June to July 2023, thousands of medical professionals (registered nurses, nursing home managers and administrators, licensed practical nurses/ licensed vocational nurses, nursing assistants, therapists, and physicians) were invited to an online survey in cooperation with Newsweek.

From June to July 2023, thousands of medical professionals (registered nurses, nursing home managers and administrators, licensed practical nurses/ licensed vocational nurses, nursing assistants, therapists, and physicians) were invited to an online survey in cooperation with Newsweek. Management of the Covid-19 situation : A Covid-19 score for each facility was calculated, with the objective to award nursing homes which have had the best possible response and protocols during the pandemic.

: A Covid-19 score for each facility was calculated, with the objective to award nursing homes which have had the best possible response and protocols during the pandemic. Resident satisfaction data : National Patient Safety Goals from the Joint Commission and Google reviews were included.

: National Patient Safety Goals from the Joint Commission and Google reviews were included. Accreditation data on nursing homes provided by The Joint Commission (TJC) and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

End

-- Lorien Health Services (https://www.lorienhealth.com/), a family-owned and operated assisted living/nursing home company and industry innovator, announced today that Lorien Columbia has been named bymagazine and global market research and data analysis firm Statista R as one of America's Best Nursing Homes 2024 (https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-nursing-homes-2024-150-beds).This is the third consecutive year Lorien Health Services has been named to Newsweek's Best Nursing Home's list. Last year, five Lorien Health Services locations earned Best Nursing Homes status in asurvey achieving the highest possible rating of "High Performing" for Short-Term Rehabilitation and/or Long-Term Care. Those locations included Bel Air, Bulle Rock, Columbia, Mays Chapel, and Mt. Airy."We are thrilled to have been recognized for a third consecutive year by Newsweek and Statista in this comprehensive survey of nursing homes across the United States," said Lou Grimmel, CEO for Lorien Health Services. "They left no stone unturned reviewing everything from reputation to performance data to resident satisfaction confirming that Lorien operates one of the best nursing homes in the country."Grimmel noted that for 45 years, Lorien has been guided by a pride of ownership that began with its founders who carried with them a principal value that 'we are family taking care of families, friends, and neighbors.'"Being named to this prestigious list for the third consecutive year shows the dedication of our staff," said Chelsea DuBey, Administrator at Lorien Columbia. "They are tireless and always put the needs of our residents first. The Newsweek/Statista ranking is an independent confirmation of Lorien's determination to provide unmatched nursing home care to our residents."The Newsweek and Statista R survey highlights the nation's top 750 nursing homes out of 12,273 in 25 states across the country with the highest number of facilities.The rankings focused on five data sources:For the first time, National Patient Safety Goals from the Joint Commission and Google reviews were included in the scoring model, according to Newsweek and Statista R. CMS metrics on staff turnover rates and resident Covid-19 vaccination rates were also added to the scoring model along with accreditations from CARF International.Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has delivered high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for more than 80 years. Statista R is a world leader in the creation of company, brand, and product rankings, based on comprehensive market research and data analysis.