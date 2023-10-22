Live Courageously Podcast Show with John Duffy and Guest Dennis Price USMC Force Recon

John Duffy And Dennis Price

-- "Live Courageously"Podcast Show with John Duffy is a show for our time where fear and courage are battling it out in our lives. The Podcast show brings on a wide range of guests who are friends of the host who have lived courageous lives in the face of many types of adversity.https://linktr.ee/livecourageouslyLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/duffysquareproductions/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/duffysquareYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os8ZRfgbTeIand listen to it on Spotify, Audible, Google Music and more…On Oct 29th John's guest will be Dennis Price.Dennis Price is a USMC Force Recon, Scout Sniper, Ranger veteran who has deployed 7 times in the military, and has served as a Private Military contractor as a Sniper/ mobile DDM, OGA, NGO for 6 deployments. Dennis has attended various Special Operations schools, as well as the Head instructor for Field craft and stalking for the Army's Special Forces Sniper Course. Dennis Price was briefly in a JSOC Tier 1 unit, until his youngest daughter Emilia was born and diagnosed with two rare diseases causing her to be hospitalized for 6 months from birth. After being life flighted from Alabama to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Dennis Talked to the doctors about the need probability and frequency of having to be near the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The Doctors said that Emilia will need to be within 1 hour emergency range to her specialized hospital. The doctors said for her two rare diseases there were only two options, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia or the Hospital in Houston. Dennis made the decision to choose family over career and ended his career at just under 15 years. Dennis is a Christian with a very strong faith in God, a loving husband and a father of four beautiful kids. He is a boxing, Muay Thai, and Jiu- Jitsu practitioner, enthusiast, and enjoys competing in various martial arts tournaments. Dennis is the Project Manager for Might Oaks International. Dennis now dedicates his life to Precision rescues by using his Special Operations experience and skills to rescue sexually trafficked children, HVI's, Americans, and help those in need both Domestically and Globally. Dennis continues to be a voice and act upon being a Human Rights activist, Humanitarian crisis specialist, and an Evangelist. ActJohn Duffy the creator and moderator of "Live Courageously"has produced over 50 + films in his film career. John grew up in the South Bronx dropping out of high school at 15. . After many journeys, John has made his way as a counselor, producer, professor, and motivational speaker. John has recently produced the feature film,with Kevin Sorbo. John was an adjunct professor at two universities including the Art Center in Pasadena. John has also worked in the personal development industry with Tony Robbins as his mentor.He produced a weekly live show on Facebook for two years covering transformational material. On February 20th, 2022 John introduced his new podcast, "Live Courageously", He has produced 50 podcast shows to date.John has also written two memoirs,and. Both are currently being shopped to publishers.