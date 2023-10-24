Follow on Google News
LTQA Congratulates Michael Monson, Patti Killingsworth, and Joe Caldwell
Congratulating Michael Monson: LTQA's New Board Chair
Michael Monson, an accomplished leader in the field of LTSS with a wealth of experience in healthcare, is stepping into the role of LTQA Board Chair. Michael Monson is the Chief Executive Officer and President of Altarum, as well as a Trustee of the Board. Altarum is a nonprofit organization focused on improving the health of individuals with fewer financial resources and populations disenfranchised by the health care system.
Prior to Altarum, Michael was the Senior Vice President of Medicaid and Complex Care and CEO of Social Health Bridge at Centene Corporation – the nation's largest Medicaid health plan. He had national product responsibility for Centene's Medicaid and Complex Care product lines – TANF; CHIP; Foster Care; Medicaid Expansion; Aged Blind & Disabled; Managed Long-Term Services and Supports; and Medicare-Medicaid Plans (CMS Financial Alignment Demonstration)
"We are thrilled to have Michael stepping into the role of LTQA Board Chair," LTQA Chief Executive Officer, Mary Kaschak, expressed. "With an impressive career that demonstrates his dedication to improving the quality of long-term care, Michael brings invaluable insights and a passion for advancing LTQA's mission. His vision for the future of LTQA aligns seamlessly with our commitment to ensuring high-quality, person-centered care for all Americans as they age."
Meet Our Newest Board Members: Patti Killingsworth and Joe Caldwell
Patti Killingsworth and Joe Caldwell are two exceptional thought leaders in the field of LTSS who have been elected to the LTQA Board of Directors.
Patti Killingsworth is a career public servant with more than 25 years of Medicaid Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) experience, leading system redesign initiatives in multiple states. Most recently, she was the longstanding Assistant Commissioner and Chief of LTSS for TennCare, the Medicaid Agency in Tennessee, where she led the design and implementation of two successful managed LTSS programs. She is a lifelong family caregiver and nationally recognized leader in home and community-based services (HCBS), managed LTSS, value-based purchasing for LTSS, and initiatives to improve care for beneficiaries dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. She currently serves as the Chief Strategy Officer for CareBridge.
Joe Caldwell, PhD, is Senior Scientist and Director of the Community Living Policy Center, within the Lurie Institute for Disability Policy at Brandeis University. His work focuses on home and community-based services and supports for individuals with disabilities, older adults, and family caregivers. Previously, Dr. Caldwell was Director of LTSS at the National Council on Aging, where he led the Disability and Aging Collaborative, a coalition of over 40 national aging disability organizations that work together to advance federal long-term services and support policy.
"The LTQA Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Patti Killingsworth and Joe Caldwell as new Board members," noted Mr. Monson. "Their expertise in LTSS and HCBS policy will play a crucial role as the Board helps steer LTQA into an exciting future that builds on the exceptional work of our outgoing Board Chair, Carol Raphael. Carol has been a vital leader, and we extend our deepest gratitude for her dedication and contributions to LTQA over her many years as Board Chair."
These changes in leadership reflect LTQA's commitment to driving innovation and excellence in long-term care. For more information about our Board of Directors and the work of LTQA, please visit our website at www.ltqa.org.
Mary Kaschak
