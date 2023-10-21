Follow on Google News
Terrifying Tales: Chilly Stories for a Cool Night, A Storytelling Concert benefiting The Center
Tickets for Terrifying Tales are available for the in-person event or streaming online. In-Person Tickets: Members of The Center $15, Non-Members $20 (On sale until November 3 at 12 Noon), Virtual Only Tickets: $10 (On sale until November 7 at Midnight). Proceeds, after paying the performers, will benefit The Center for Contemporary Art. Additional donations welcome.
Better Said Than Done defines storytelling as the art of performing a story in front of a live audience. Storytelling is a performing art, a form of entertainment, and, from our mouths, a reality the audience will not forget. Better Said Than Done, Inc., was launched in May 2011, by Jessica Piscitelli Robinson, to bring the art of storytelling to Northern Virginia. For more information on upcoming shows, storytellers, or workshops, please visit www.bettersaidthandone.com.
Visit https://www.ccabedminster.org to purchase tickets.
STORYTELLERS
Robin Bady is a narrative artist working nationally and internationally, developing performances and story projects. She performs at spoken word venues, fringes, theaters, and storytelling festivals. Her children's shows are featured at major museums, schools, libraries. Robin's solo show – Nancy Drewinsky and the Search for the Missing Letter – a story of McCarthyism and anti-Semitism – tours fringe festivals and theaters. Robin hosts the BADY House Storytelling Concert series in Brooklyn; she also created No, We Won't Shut Up!, a powerful project showcasing the voices of a diverse group of women speaking out. She has told ghost stories since she saw her first ghost.
Sarah Brady is a storyteller and teaching artist who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in speech education and a Master of Arts degree in interpretative speech. Prior to becoming a professional storyteller, she taught communication and theatre at Hampton University. She has told stories at a variety of venues in both the United Kingdom and the United States, working with such entities as Story Tapestries; Arts for Learning–Virginia;
Megan Hicks makes stuff and makes stuff up. For the purposes of this bio, she is three decades into a storytelling career that has taken her to four continents and from sea to shining sea. With her husband, whose name is (aptly) Jack, she co-produces the Rose Valley Storytelling House Concerts series, now in its 8th season. When she's not working on new stories, she's making art from things most other people throw away.
Better Said Than Done Founder Jessica Robinson has performed at the International Storytelling Festival, on PBS' "Stories from the Stage," for the Queens Theater, First Person Arts Festival, Mostly True Things, The Story Space, Bridgeport Pechakucha, at 2 National Storytelling Network(NSN)
