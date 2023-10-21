Follow on Google News
Unleash Your Business Potential: An Evening of Insight & Networking with Business Mogul Mike Southon
The London Business Journal and Introbiz proudly announce a not-to-be-missed evening of networking, learning, and entertainment at the illustrious Grosvenor Casino on the 25th of October. Elevate your business strategies, connect with like-minded professionals, and unwind in one of the city's top venues, known for its blend of luxury, excitement, and first-class service.
Highlight of the Night - A Conversation with Mike Southon:
Stealing the spotlight is none other than Mike Southon, the mastermind behind 'The Beermat Entrepreneur.' Renowned for his serial entrepreneurship and best-selling author status, Southon will distil decades of business acumen into a single, potent keynote. His insights have revolutionised the way we perceive business strategies, providing a robust framework for converting nascent ideas into thriving enterprises.
Why Attend?
Exclusive Insights: Gain exclusive entrepreneurial strategies from Mike Southon, and equip yourself with the wisdom that has shaped the foundations of successful businesses across the globe.
Premium Networking: Engage in meaningful discourse with a diverse professional audience, including ambitious entrepreneurs, seasoned business leaders, and trailblazers across various sectors. Here, potential partnerships and ventures await.
High-Stakes Fun: Revel in the upscale ambiance of the Grosvenor Casino with complimentary bar refreshments, a thrilling non-monetary roulette tournament, and the chance to win an exquisite bottle of champagne. Every participant is granted a £5 Free Play voucher, heightening the night's excitement.
Collaborative Opportunities: Unlock the potential of your business with The London Business Journal, an esteemed publication dedicated to bolstering business alliances across the metropolis.
The event, although casual, holds prospects that are anything but trivial. With limited seats available, potential attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets at the earliest. This is more than an event; it's a launchpad for your next business success story.
Join us. Expand your horizons. Let your business prowess shine in an evening dedicated to celebrating entrepreneurial spirits.
For more information and to reserve your spot, please visit : https://introbiz.co.uk/
About The London Business Journal:
The London Business Journal is London's number 1 business magazine. It covers exclusive stories of some of the wealthiest self-made entrepreneurs in the world, as well as features, tips and advice from some of the most prominent business thought leaders of our time.
It is a no-nonsense and down to earth business publication catering primarily to businesses in and around the UK's most economically vibrant city – London, although it is read both nationally and internationally.
The London Business Journal is a free subscription-
About Introbiz:
Introbiz is a professional but 'human' business network where relationships are born and millions of pounds worth of business is secured every single year. The Introbiz experience combines proven 'power group' formats for effective networking, set-up in a hybrid of online and in-person locations; with a community of ambitious business owners. Harnessing over 13 years of experience connecting businesses and hosting events, they are able to create powerful referrals and environments where long-lasting relationships are born.
To find out more about Introbiz visit: www.introbiz.co.uk
