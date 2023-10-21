 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Business Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2023
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

Follow on Google News

Unleash Your Business Potential: An Evening of Insight & Networking with Business Mogul Mike Southon

By:
 
 
Mike Southon Hi Res 2023
Mike Southon Hi Res 2023
LONDON - Oct. 22, 2023 - PRLog -- Ready to ignite your entrepreneurial spirit in an atmosphere of sophistication, insight, and fun? This is an exclusive opportunity to expand your professional horizons, forge meaningful partnerships, and be part of a vibrant community of entrepreneurs and innovators. In a high-stakes environment, your business could hit the jackpot!

The London Business Journal and Introbiz proudly announce a not-to-be-missed evening of networking, learning, and entertainment at the illustrious Grosvenor Casino on the 25th of October. Elevate your business strategies, connect with like-minded professionals, and unwind in one of the city's top venues, known for its blend of luxury, excitement, and first-class service.

Highlight of the Night - A Conversation with Mike Southon:

Stealing the spotlight is none other than Mike Southon, the mastermind behind 'The Beermat Entrepreneur.' Renowned for his serial entrepreneurship and best-selling author status, Southon will distil decades of business acumen into a single, potent keynote. His insights have revolutionised the way we perceive business strategies, providing a robust framework for converting nascent ideas into thriving enterprises.

Why Attend?

Exclusive Insights: Gain exclusive entrepreneurial strategies from Mike Southon, and equip yourself with the wisdom that has shaped the foundations of successful businesses across the globe.

Premium Networking: Engage in meaningful discourse with a diverse professional audience, including ambitious entrepreneurs, seasoned business leaders, and trailblazers across various sectors. Here, potential partnerships and ventures await.

High-Stakes Fun: Revel in the upscale ambiance of the Grosvenor Casino with complimentary bar refreshments, a thrilling non-monetary roulette tournament, and the chance to win an exquisite bottle of champagne. Every participant is granted a £5 Free Play voucher, heightening the night's excitement.

Collaborative Opportunities: Unlock the potential of your business with The London Business Journal, an esteemed publication dedicated to bolstering business alliances across the metropolis.

The event, although casual, holds prospects that are anything but trivial. With limited seats available, potential attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets at the earliest. This is more than an event; it's a launchpad for your next business success story.

Join us. Expand your horizons. Let your business prowess shine in an evening dedicated to celebrating entrepreneurial spirits.

For more information and to reserve your spot, please visit : https://introbiz.co.uk/networking-event/deck-of-deals-mike-southon-live-at-the-grosvenor-casino/

About The London Business Journal:

The London Business Journal is London's number 1 business magazine. It covers exclusive stories of some of the wealthiest self-made entrepreneurs in the world, as well as features, tips and advice from some of the most prominent business thought leaders of our time.

It is a no-nonsense and down to earth business publication catering primarily to businesses in and around the UK's most economically vibrant city – London, although it is read both nationally and internationally.

The London Business Journal is a free subscription-based publication and can be obtained by visiting: www.londonbusinessjournal.co.uk

About Introbiz:

Introbiz is a professional but 'human' business network where relationships are born and millions of pounds worth of business is secured every single year. The Introbiz experience combines proven 'power group' formats for effective networking, set-up in a hybrid of online and in-person locations; with a community of ambitious business owners. Harnessing over 13 years of experience connecting businesses and hosting events, they are able to create powerful referrals and environments where long-lasting relationships are born.

To find out more about Introbiz visit: www.introbiz.co.uk

Media Contact

For further information contact:

Yasmin Issabek

Email: yasmin.issabek@londonbusinessjournal.co.uk

Contact
The London Business Journal
***@londonbusinessjournal.co.uk
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@londonbusinessjournal.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Business Event
Industry:Business
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The London Business Journal News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Oct 22, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share