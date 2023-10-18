Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
The Late Russell Batiste Tributes at Inaugural NOLA Funk Fest Through Sunday, October 22nd
Russell Batiste Band members will be joined by special guests including Leo Nocentelli, June Yamagishi, Jason Mingledorf, Jazmine Butler, Jamal Batiste and other Batiste Family members during time slot originally planned for Batiste to perform.
By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
Originally posted October 18, 2023
NEWS RELEASE
October 18, 2023
Scott Satchfield
Digital Marketing Manager, MSLTD
504.458.6027
scott@bearyinterests.com
Numerous tributes to honor the late Russell Batiste Jr. at NOLA Funk Fest
Several acts, family members to celebrate the life and music of the beloved performer.
The New Orleans music community is coming together to pay homage to the late Russell Batiste, Jr. at the inaugural NOLA Funk Fest this weekend. Batiste, a staple of the city's vibrant music scene for decades, was scheduled to perform at the festival three times before his untimely passing in September. To honor his life and legacy, several acts, including Batiste's relatives, have announced special tributes during their sets.
The tributes begin Friday at 1:45 PM with the Russell Batiste Opening NOLA Funk Fest Second Line and culminate Sunday at 3:00 PM with a special performance by Batiste's own band with guest appearances by Leo Nocentelli, June Yamagishi, Jason Mingledorf, Jazmine Butler, Jamal Batiste and other Batiste family members.
"We are heartbroken by the loss of Russell Batiste, Jr. We're also focused on celebrating his life and massive contributions to music and culture in New Orleans and around the world. The tributes planned for the NOLA Funk Fest will give fans and fellow musicians an opportunity to come together and honor his memory," said Louisiana Music & Heritage Experience Co-Chair Chris Beary.
Russell Batiste Jr. Tributes at NOLA Funk Fest
NOLA Funk Fest
Friday, October 20th - Sunday, October 22nd
New Orleans Jazz Museum (400 Esplanade Ave.)
Single and three-day tickets for NOLA Funk Fest are on sale now, $45 for single-day admission and $100 for a three-day pass. VIP packages are also available. For more information go to https://www.nolafunkfest.com/
-30-
Contact
Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
***@wrightnow.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 20, 2023