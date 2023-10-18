The Late Russell Batiste Tributes at Inaugural NOLA Funk Fest Through Sunday, October 22nd

Russell Batiste Band members will be joined by special guests including Leo Nocentelli, June Yamagishi, Jason Mingledorf, Jazmine Butler, Jamal Batiste and other Batiste Family members during time slot originally planned for Batiste to perform.

By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz

Russell Batiste Jr. photo: Matthew Hinton

Friday (1:45 PM): The Russell Batiste Opening NOLA Funk Fest Second Line

Friday (7 PM): Leo Nocentelli's 'Experiencing The Meters'

Saturday (12 PM): David Batiste and the Gladiators

Sunday (3 PM): The Russell Batiste Tribute

Contact

Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz

***@wrightnow.biz Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz

End

-- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises Community Spotlight San Francisco ~ Dallas ~~~Originally posted October 18, 2023October 18, 2023Scott SatchfieldDigital Marketing Manager, MSLTD504.458.6027scott@bearyinterests.comThe New Orleans music community is coming together to pay homage to the late Russell Batiste, Jr. at the inaugural NOLA Funk Fest this weekend. Batiste, a staple of the city's vibrant music scene for decades, was scheduled to perform at the festival three times before his untimely passing in September. To honor his life and legacy, several acts, including Batiste's relatives, have announced special tributes during their sets.The tributes begin Friday at 1:45 PM with the Russell Batiste Opening NOLA Funk Fest Second Line and culminate Sunday at 3:00 PM with a special performance by Batiste's own band with guest appearances by Leo Nocentelli, June Yamagishi, Jason Mingledorf, Jazmine Butler, Jamal Batiste and other Batiste family members."We are heartbroken by the loss of Russell Batiste, Jr. We're also focused on celebrating his life and massive contributions to music and culture in New Orleans and around the world. The tributes planned for the NOLA Funk Fest will give fans and fellow musicians an opportunity to come together and honor his memory," said Louisiana Music & Heritage Experience Co-Chair Chris Beary.Parade starts at the Barracks entrance to the New Orleans Jazz Museum, featuring The Original Pinettes and The Baby Dolls.This headline act included Russell Batiste on drums before his passing. Russell's brother, Jamal Batiste, will fill-in alongside other members of the Batiste Family.David Batiste is Russell's father. Other members of the Batiste Family will join.This time slot was originally scheduled to be filled by Russell Batiste and his band. Russell Batiste Band members will be joined by special guests including Leo Nocentelli, June Yamagishi, Jason Mingledorf, Jazmine Butler, Jamal Batiste and other Batiste Family members.Friday, October 20th - Sunday, October 22ndNew Orleans Jazz Museum (400 Esplanade Ave.)-30-