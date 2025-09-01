News By Tag
"Honor Julian! Honor Life!" in September National Suicide Prevention Month
A DFW Mother in honor of her son Julian Christian Robinson Calls for Volunteers and Donations to The Beacon, Homeless Services Nonprofit in Houston, Texas and Other Service Organizations During September National Suicide Prevention Month.
"Although Julian took his young life, a day after his birthday on September 7, 2018, I am using the day of remembrance as a day to get to work and help others," said Takisha Coker, a resident of Fort Worth. "In his brief life, Julian developed a heart of caring for others and I am acknowledging that by volunteering at The Beacon on the date of the day he left us seven years ago. I am asking people to join in the launch of "Honor Julian! Honor Life!" by volunteering or donating to the Beacon on September 7th and moving forward."
"Honor Julian! Honor Life!" is not just for one day. Coker is hoping that her son's story can inspire people to help the Beacon by volunteering or donating in an on-going way. September 7th is the launch of "Honor Julian! Honor Life!" If people choose to Honor Julian! Honor Life! by contributing to other service organizations as well, Coker would be grateful to know her son's story inspired others to expand the campaign.
Julian's and his mother's story has been presented in the media previously. See the ABC 8 WFAA television report:
Julian Christian Robinson would have turned 18 years old on September 7, 2025. He would be picking up his high school diploma in May of 2026. Coker will not experience those life milestones. Yet launching "Honor Julian! Honor Life!" brings memories of her son's deep caring and it fulfills the lives of those who are helped by the homeless services nonprofit The Beacon.
The "Honor Julian! Honor Life!" campaign signals the importance of battling suicide:
In the United States, suicide is the second leading cause of death for children aged 10–14 and the third for those aged 15–19. While suicide rates were declining for younger age groups in 2022, long-term trends show a significant rise in child suicide over the past two decades, according to data from the CDC.
For the complete news release and public service announcements copy and paste the following url:
