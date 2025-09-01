 
News By Tag
* Honor Julian Honor Life
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2025
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
August 2025
31302928

"Honor Julian! Honor Life!" in September National Suicide Prevention Month

A DFW Mother in honor of her son Julian Christian Robinson Calls for Volunteers and Donations to The Beacon, Homeless Services Nonprofit in Houston, Texas and Other Service Organizations During September National Suicide Prevention Month.
By:
 
 
Honor Julian! Honor Life! Suicide Prevention
Honor Julian! Honor Life! Suicide Prevention
DALLAS - Sept. 1, 2025 - PRLog -- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises Community Spotlight ~San Francisco ~ Dallas

As the seventh death anniversary of her eleven-year-old child arrives on September 7th, a Dallas Fort Worth area mother, Takisha Coker will be honoring her youngest child, Julian Christian Robinson at the Beacon nonprofit in Houston, Texas. Coker is asking the public to join her in honoring Julian by bringing awareness about suicide and affirming his caring heart by assisting an organization that transforms lives during September National Suicide Prevention Month.

"Although Julian took his young life, a day after his birthday on September 7, 2018, I am using the day of remembrance as a day to get to work and help others," said Takisha Coker, a resident of Fort Worth. "In his brief life, Julian developed a heart of caring for others and I am acknowledging that by volunteering at The Beacon on the date of the day he left us seven years ago. I am asking people to join in the launch of "Honor Julian! Honor Life!" by volunteering or donating to the Beacon on September 7th and moving forward."

"Honor Julian! Honor Life!" is not just for one day. Coker is hoping that her son's story can inspire people to help the Beacon by volunteering or donating in an on-going way. September 7th is the launch of "Honor Julian! Honor Life!" If people choose to Honor Julian! Honor Life! by contributing to other service organizations as well, Coker would be grateful to know her son's story inspired others to expand the campaign.

Julian's and his mother's story has been presented in the media previously. See the ABC 8 WFAA television report:

https://www.wfaa.com/video/features/how-a-gift-of-flowers-led-to-a-lifelong-friendship-at-a-texas-grocery-store/287-58d3a9ba-e8ed-4524-81f4-3f16b425b109

Julian Christian Robinson would have turned 18 years old on September 7, 2025. He would be picking up his high school diploma in May of 2026. Coker will not experience those life milestones. Yet launching "Honor Julian! Honor Life!" brings memories of her son's deep caring and it fulfills the lives of those who are helped by the homeless services nonprofit The Beacon.

The "Honor Julian! Honor Life!" campaign signals the importance of battling suicide:

In the United States, suicide is the second leading cause of death for children aged 10–14 and the third for those aged 15–19. While suicide rates were declining for younger age groups in 2022, long-term trends show a significant rise in child suicide over the past two decades, according to data from the CDC.

Addressing Pediatric Suicide (https://www.childrenshospitals.org/content/behavioral-hea...) published August 20, 2025 states: "Between 2016 and 2021, suicide self-injury cases among patients ages 5-18 seen at children's hospital emergency departments increased by 168.6%. The trend in cases has remained essentially unchanged for the past four years, meaning the crisis is not abating."

For the complete news release and public service announcements copy and paste the following url:

https://hype.news/wright-enterprises-us/september-is-national-suicide-prevention-month-dallas-mother-calls-for-volunteers-and-donations-to-the-beacon-homeless-services-nonprofit-in-houston-texas-xjengoqd

Contact
Wright Enterprises
***@gmail.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Honor Julian Honor Life
Industry:Family
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 01, 2025
Wright Enterprises PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Sep 01, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share