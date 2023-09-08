DC Comedy Festival Returns for it's 5th Year

Showcasing Premier Comedy Talents and Hilarious Acts in the Heart of Washington, D.C.

-- From September 11th to 16th, 2023, comedy enthusiasts are invited to join in on the merriment as the 5th Annual DC Comedy Festival takes over the District with a lineup of over 100 talented comedians, celebrating both local gems and international sensations. Hosted at The Dupont Underground,19 Dupont Cir NW, Washington, DC 20036, a cultural organization that has been committed to providing a space for comedy and other creative expressions in the heart of Dupont Circle. This year's festival promises to be an unmissable event, blending the best of both local and global comedy scenes. Set against the backdrop of a city renowned for nurturing comedic legends the festival serves as a testament to Washington, D.C.'s vibrant comedic history.The festival kicks off opening night headlined by the wildly funny stand-up comedian, Sherrod Small. Known for his sharp observational humor and keen take on current events, Sherrod promises an evening of unadulterated laughter.The DC Comedy Festival is not just about the laughs; it's about creating an unforgettable experience for comedy enthusiasts. Highlights of the event include:The festival boasts a lineup of top-notch comedians, from established veterans to rising stars. Their comedic genius and unparalleled wit will leave audiences roaring with laughter.The Dupont Underground will be transformed into an intimate comedy club, providing the perfect setting for a night of hilarity. The unique ambiance adds to the connection between performers and the audience, ensuring a memorable experience.Each comedian will bring their distinctive style and humorous anecdotes to the stage, offering a diverse range of comedic flavors to cater to every sense of humor.Expect the unexpected as comedians interact with the audience, fostering an inclusive and vivacious atmosphere. Audience members might even become part of the comedic act, contributing to spontaneous and unforgettable moments.Alongside the scheduled acts, anticipate surprise guest appearances and impromptu comedic sets that will add an extra layer of excitement and unpredictability to the evening. Brace yourself for delightful surprises that will keep you on your toes.Please note that this event is strictly for audiences aged 18 and above due to the mature content and language used during the performances.About the Festival Founder:Eddie Liles, a native of NW Washington D.C., is a multi-talented comedian, actor, writer, and producer. Standing tall at 6'5" and weighing 300lbs, Eddie's infectious and authentic laughter leaves a lasting impact.Originally aspiring to be a theater actor on Broadway, Eddie discovered his true talent in making people laugh. After pursuing both football and theater studies at Bowie State University throughout these experiences, he developed his unique style of comedy and storytelling, characterized by an "I can do anything" attitude and a touch of humor that resonates with audiences.Beyond his performances, Eddie serves as the CEO of Broken Diamond Comedy LLC. Through this role, he has produced major independent Comedy events in the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) region. His contributions extend to notable venues and comedy clubs, including Dupont Underground:Comedy and Events, Baltimore Comedy Festival, and DC Comedy Festival.About DC Comedy Festival :The DC Comedy Festival is an annual celebration of comedic talent that showcases the finest stand-up comedians from both local and international scenes. With a commitment to fostering the comedy community, the festival aims to provide a platform for artists to shine while delivering unmatched entertainment to audiences.Stay up-to-date with festival news by following the DC Comedy Festival on Facebook and Instagram @DCComedyFest.