Laugh Your Way through the 6th Annual DC Comedy Festival

Featuring the country's Top Comedic Talents Across the District

By: Broken Diamond Comedy

2024 DC Comedy Festival

Contact

Chandra Gore, Publicist

Chandra Gore Consulting

***@chandragoreconsulting.com Chandra Gore, PublicistChandra Gore Consulting

End

-- Brace yourself for a week filled with laughter and comedic brilliance as the 6th Annual DC Comedy Festival descends upon the nation's capital from April 8th to April 13th, 2024. This highly anticipated event promises to be bigger, better, and funnier than ever before, showcasing some of the brightest comedic talents from both local scenes and beyond.Kicking off the festivities on April 8th, the DC Comedy Festival Opening Night at Busboys and Poets 14 and V at 8 PM. Join us for an uproarious evening featuring Derek Gaines and Dave Temple, two comedy heavyweights ready to tickle your funny bone. Get ready to laugh out loud and witness the search for DC's Next Star amidst a lineup of the most promising comedians of today.A Week of Side-Splitting Performances Across the DistrictThroughout the week, the DC Comedy Festival will take over various venues across the DC Metro area, delivering non-stop laughter and unforgettable comedic experiences. From stand-up showcases to themed performances, each event promises to leave you in stitches.Tuesday, April 9thBusboys 450k: Headliner Tait Winston - 8:00 pm450 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001DC Comedy Loft: 8:30 pm1523 22nd St NW, Washington, DC 20037Wednesday, April 10thBusboys 14 and V: 8:00 pm2021 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC, 20009Busboys Hyattsville:7:00 pm5331 Baltimore Ave, Hyattsville, MD 20781DC Comedy Loft: 8:30 pm1523 22nd St NW, Washington, DC 20037Thursday, April 11thUnion Stage: 8:00 pm740 Water St SW, Washington, DC 20024Busboys Shirlington:7:00 pm4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA 22206Busboys Takoma: Asians in Comedy -7:00 pm235 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC 20012Dupont Underground:8:00 pm19 Dupont Cir NW, Washington, DC 20036Friday, April 12thBusboys 450 k: 8:00 pmLocation: 450 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001Busboys Shirlington:8:00 pmLocation: 4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA 22206Dupont Underground:8:00 pmLocation: 19 Dupont Cir NW, Washington, DC 20036Saturday, April 13thDupont Underground Early Show: 6:00 pmLocation: 19 Dupont Cir NW, Washington, DC 20036Dupont Underground Festival Finale: 9:00 pmLocation: 19 Dupont Cir NW, Washington, DC 20036Laugh and chuckle your way through a week of comedic brilliance at the 6th Annual DC Comedy Festival. From hilarious stand-up acts to themed showcases, there's something for every comedy aficionado.Stay updated with the latest festival news and updates by following the DC Comedy Festival on Facebook and Instagram @DCComedyFest or by visiting https://dccomedyfestival.com The DC Comedy Festival is an annual celebration of comedic talent, showcasing the finest stand-up comedians from both local and international scenes. With a commitment to fostering the comedy community, the festival aims to provide a platform for artists to shine while delivering unmatched entertainment to audiences.