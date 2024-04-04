Follow on Google News
Laugh Your Way through the 6th Annual DC Comedy Festival
Featuring the country's Top Comedic Talents Across the District
By: Broken Diamond Comedy
Kicking off the festivities on April 8th, the DC Comedy Festival Opening Night at Busboys and Poets 14 and V at 8 PM. Join us for an uproarious evening featuring Derek Gaines and Dave Temple, two comedy heavyweights ready to tickle your funny bone. Get ready to laugh out loud and witness the search for DC's Next Star amidst a lineup of the most promising comedians of today.
A Week of Side-Splitting Performances Across the District
Throughout the week, the DC Comedy Festival will take over various venues across the DC Metro area, delivering non-stop laughter and unforgettable comedic experiences. From stand-up showcases to themed performances, each event promises to leave you in stitches.
Tuesday, April 9th
Busboys 450k: Headliner Tait Winston - 8:00 pm
450 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001
DC Comedy Loft: 8:30 pm
1523 22nd St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Wednesday, April 10th
Busboys 14 and V: 8:00 pm
2021 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC, 20009
Busboys Hyattsville:
5331 Baltimore Ave, Hyattsville, MD 20781
DC Comedy Loft: 8:30 pm
1523 22nd St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Thursday, April 11th
Union Stage: 8:00 pm
740 Water St SW, Washington, DC 20024
Busboys Shirlington:
4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA 22206
Busboys Takoma: Asians in Comedy -7:00 pm
235 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC 20012
Dupont Underground:
19 Dupont Cir NW, Washington, DC 20036
Friday, April 12th
Busboys 450 k: 8:00 pm
Location: 450 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Busboys Shirlington:
Location: 4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA 22206
Dupont Underground:
Location: 19 Dupont Cir NW, Washington, DC 20036
Saturday, April 13th
Dupont Underground Early Show: 6:00 pm
Location: 19 Dupont Cir NW, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Underground Festival Finale: 9:00 pm
Location: 19 Dupont Cir NW, Washington, DC 20036
Laugh and chuckle your way through a week of comedic brilliance at the 6th Annual DC Comedy Festival. From hilarious stand-up acts to themed showcases, there's something for every comedy aficionado.
Stay updated with the latest festival news and updates by following the DC Comedy Festival on Facebook and Instagram @DCComedyFest or by visiting https://dccomedyfestival.com
The DC Comedy Festival is an annual celebration of comedic talent, showcasing the finest stand-up comedians from both local and international scenes. With a commitment to fostering the comedy community, the festival aims to provide a platform for artists to shine while delivering unmatched entertainment to audiences.
