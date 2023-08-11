VORAGO Technologies Named to Inc. 5000 2023 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Austin-Based Startup Ranks No. 20 In Engineering With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 295%

--magazine has named VORAGO Technologies to its annual Inc. 5000 list for 2023. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, providing a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.VORAGO Technologies is the only pure-play rad-hard Arm® company, providing radiation hardened components for extreme environments. VORAGO's customers include many of the premier names in the aerospace and defense sector. In 2023, the company expanded its team into Europe to better serve its global customer base as its rapid growth continues worldwide."Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a huge honor for any business, and we are thrilled to have received this honor on multiple occasions. Our team continues to focus on providing best-in-class solutions to help our customers achieve their missions in aerospace and defense and this recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, coupled with the support of our customers, partners, and investors," said Bernd Lienhard, CEO of VORAGO Technologies. "Our company has been on a tremendous growth trajectory over the past few years, and we look forward to continuing our path of innovation and expansion.""Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.VORAGO Technologies is the only pure-play, Rad-hard Arm® company. For over 15 years, VORAGO has led the industry in providing radiation hardened components and extreme-temperature solutions for Aerospace, Defense and Industrial projects around the globe. VORAGO's patented HARDSIL® technology uses cost-effective, high-volume manufacturing to harden any commercially designed semiconductor component for extreme environment operations, and our custom firmware solutions support the most demanding Aerospace, Defense and Industrial applications. VORAGO is a privately held company based in Austin, Texas. Learn more at www.voragotech.comCompanies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com