Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
"Third Thursdays" in August with Bryant, Kohlhase, Solomon, Hofbauer, Turner & Matsuki -- 8/17/2023
"Third Thursdays" in August w/ jazz series host keyboardist/composer Dave Bryant joined by Charlie Kohlhase (alto/bari sax), Gabriel Solomon (violin), Eric Hofbauer (guitar), John Turner (bass), Miki Matsuki (drums).
By: Dave Bryant Music
This month, on August 17th, Bryant will be joined by none other than local improv masters Charlie Kohlhase (alto/bari sax), Gabriel Solomon (violin), Eric Hofbauer (guitar), John Turner (bass), Miki Matsuki (drums). Coming together in a playing configuration that, according to Bryant, "will be a welcome reunion of faculty colleagues (Charlie and Eric) and former students (Gabriel and Miki) in my Harmolodic Ensemble class at Longy School of Music of Bard College here in Cambridge."
Looking ahead into September, veteran jazz improvisers Tony Malaby (tenor sax), John Turner (bass), and Eric Rosenthal (drums) will join Bryant in a freewheeling acoustic performance, their first performance together as a quartet. This concert had been originally scheduled for this past June, but was postponed due to Covid. Bryant had noted then that: "I'm looking forward to connecting with new friend Tony Malaby in the company of old friends John Turner and Eric Rosenthal, with whom I've probably spent more time than any other rhythm section. It will be a long-awaited reunion combined with a wonderful new adventure."
"Third Thursdays" monthly concerts, now in its second twelve-month cycle (running from April 2023-March 2024), are all held in the Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, located just outside Harvard Square. The "Third Thursdays" series will continue to periodically feature artists who are also former Ornette Coleman colleagues. The ultimate goal of "Third Thursdays" is to share experiences of free jazz played using Coleman's unique approach. Each month's concert is a totally different experience, catapulting performers—and their listeners—out of their usual comfort zone with ear-catching transcendent musical moments. Take note that past "Third Thursdays" performances and interviews (with specifically Ornette Coleman colleagues) have been documented and direct links to those reside at dbryantmusic.com/
Listings information for August:
"Third Thursdays" with Dave Bryant and Friends: a monthly harmolodic jazz series. Continues on Thursday, August 17, 8:00 pm, with Dave Bryant (keyboards) joined by special guests Charlie Kohlhase (alto/bari sax), Gabriel Solomon (violin), Eric Hofbauer (guitar), John Turner (bass), and Miki Matsuki (drums). For further updates, visit dbryantmusic.com/
Further background information on "Third Thursdays" curator and host Dave Bryant ("Third Thursdays" host and keyboardist)
Media Contact
--submitted by marycurtinproductions
(on behalf of “Third Thursdays”)
mary.c.curtin@
6174705867
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse