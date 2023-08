"Third Thursdays" in August with Bryant, Kohlhase, Solomon, Hofbauer, Turner & Matsuki -- 8/17/2023

"Third Thursdays" in August w/ jazz series host keyboardist/composer Dave Bryant joined by Charlie Kohlhase (alto/bari sax), Gabriel Solomon (violin), Eric Hofbauer (guitar), John Turner (bass), Miki Matsuki (drums).

By: Dave Bryant Music

"Third Thursdays" August 2023 lineup.

Media Contact

--submitted by marycurtinproductions

(on behalf of “Third Thursdays”)

mary.c.curtin@ gmail.com

6174705867 --submitted by marycurtinproductions(on behalf of “Third Thursdays”)6174705867

End

-- Cambridge-based keyboardist and composera long-time sideman of free jazz legend Ornette Coleman, has begun to solidify his monthly harmolodic jazz concert lineups for the next few months. Bryant will be joined by some of the best local jazz experimenters for a series of adventurous and compelling concerts.This month, on August 17th, Bryant will be joined by none other than local improv masters(alto/bari sax),(violin),(guitar),(bass),(drums). Coming together in a playing configuration that, according to Bryant, "will be a welcome reunion of faculty colleagues (Charlie and Eric) and former students (Gabriel and Miki) in my Harmolodic Ensemble class at Longy School of Music of Bard College here in Cambridge."Looking ahead into September, veteran jazz improvisers(tenor sax),(bass), and(drums) will join Bryant in a freewheeling acoustic performance, their first performance together as a quartet. This concert had been originally scheduled for this past June, but was postponed due to Covid. Bryant had noted then that: "I'm looking forward to connecting with new friend Tony Malaby in the company of old friends John Turner and Eric Rosenthal, with whom I've probably spent more time than any other rhythm section. It will be a long-awaited reunion combined with a wonderful new adventure.""Third Thursdays" monthly concerts, now in its second twelve-month cycle (running from April 2023-March 2024), are all held in the Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, located just outside Harvard Square. The "Third Thursdays" series will continue to periodically feature artists who are also former Ornette Coleman colleagues. The ultimate goal of "Third Thursdays" is to share experiences of free jazz played using Coleman's unique approach. Each month's concert is a totally different experience, catapulting performers—and their listeners—out of their usual comfort zone with ear-catching transcendent musical moments. Take note that past "Third Thursdays" performances and interviews (with specifically Ornette Coleman colleagues) have been documented and direct links to those reside at dbryantmusic.com/ third-thursdays and at youtube.com/@davebryantmusic/videos ( https://www.youtube.com/@ davebryantmusic/ videos ).Listings information for August:: a monthly harmolodic jazz series. Continues on Thursday, August 17, 8:00 pm, with(keyboards) joined by special guests(alto/bari sax),(violin),(guitar),(bass), and(drums). For further updates, visit dbryantmusic.com/third-thursdays/. Admission at the door: $10/person (cash/check/charge). Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, 1555 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138. Contact information:bryantequilibria@gmail.com, 617-447-3030.Further background information on "Third Thursdays" curator and host("Third Thursdays" host and keyboardist)along with further background information on the "Third Thursdays" monthly harmolodic jazz series, funded with additional support from the, can be found in the bottom description section of June's "Third Thursdays" concert announcement available at https://www.prlog.org/12965448.