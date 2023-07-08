Follow on Google News
GCAC and US Hemp Brokerage Expand Channel Partnership
The Efixii Uplift Coupons offered to multiple national brands
By: Global Compliance Applications Corp.
US Hemp Brokerage has successfully facilitated the sale of over $25 million worth of hemp, while also private labelling more than 75 CBD brands and several non-CBD brands.
With a long-standing reputation as a trusted broker, US Hemp Brokerage [2] has played a vital role in connecting buyers with suppliers across various industrial categories within the hemp sector. Through their four divisions, focused on branded and raw cannabinoid (CBD) products, as well as non-cannabinoid materials like hemp Hurd and HempWood, USHB has established itself as a prominent player in the industry.
As a diligent third-party verification firm for sustainability metrics in the hemp industry, USHB is actively gathering ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) data for all its clients. By integrating the Company's clearESG program [3], US Hemp Brokerage enhances its core marketing initiatives, leveraging verified sustainability metrics to strengthen brand positioning and consumer trust.
"This partnership provides us with the selling resources we need to meet demand for all Efixii Web 3.0 offering, including clearESG and Uplift coupons. It is a clear indicator of the growth of the company and the trajectory we are on."GCAC CEO, Brad Moore
Under the new Value Added Reseller Agreement, USHB will now be able to provide its hemp brands with the exclusive Uplift coupon program. Uplift, an innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, introduces a groundbreaking feature: the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) coupon. By issuing one-of-a-kind blockchain-based coupons as NFTs, brands can offer consumers tangible cash discounts on a diverse array of products and services. These unique coupons can be easily redeemed at participating retailers, creating a surge in foot traffic and stimulating greater consumer engagement, as such meeting USHB sales goals to its clients.
About Global Compliance Applications Corp. "GCAC"
GCAC is a global leader in designing and developing innovative blockchain technologies and machine learning solutions to improve real-world businesses. GCAC's leading solution is Efixii, an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain and EVM programming functionality that is on par with other Layer-2's, such as Polygon. GCAC can quickly connect each participant from product producers, distributors, manufacturers and retailers through a series of value chain dApps that allows for data connectivity to drive better consumer experiences and sales. GCAC created clearESG to assist businesses in communicating their sustainability goals and earned attributes on the blockchain through a series of ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) merit badges. As an interconnected supply chain solution, the Efixii solution pays tokens for attesting to a product's value, or truthness, through a reward program. GCAC works in many agricultural industries providing a value-added blockchain offering through a cost-effective SaaS licensing model.
For more Company information, please visit www.globalcompliance.app, or review its profiles on www.sedar.com
GCAC Press Contact
Phone: +1 (800) 409-5679
Email: info@GCAC.tech
www.globalcompliance.app
Forward-Looking Information
This news release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of GCAC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of GCAC. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because GCAC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. GCAC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information.
