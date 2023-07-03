Follow on Google News
Hunters Woods at Trails Edge Recognizes Civic Leadership Award Winners
Seniors Residents Make Their Community in Reston a Better Place
By: IntegraCare
These five civic-minded individuals' diverse contributions made the senior living community a more vibrant place. The Civic Leadership Award winners stood out, whether participating in a writing group, a book club, or serving on the safety committee or resident council, or literally being part of the welcoming committee.
The second-quarter honorees include: Curtis Olson; Trudi Sommerfield;
"These five Civic Leadership Award winners set a great example for the residents and team members throughout our community," said Larry Rouvelas, CEO of IntegraCare, which operates Hunters Woods at Trails Edge. "This award program spotlights the efforts of those who work so hard to improve the lives of their fellow residents."
"Hunters Woods at Trails Edge is a place where civic-minded individuals who previously dedicated themselves to the betterment of their hometowns and communities continue to be involved in making a difference in their 'new' community," Rouvelas said. "These same people volunteered at churches, PTAs, food pantries or political parties. They coached youth sports or tutored young students. Those ideals remain an integral part of who they are, and we are grateful as they apply these same principles and work ethics in our community."
Hunters Woods at Trails Edge Executive Operations Officer William Adjei said the Civic Leadership Award winners' efforts have been both practical and inspirational.
"Our community and our residents appreciate the hard work and commitment these award winners have made," Adjei said. "They've truly made a difference."
The winners were nominated by their fellow residents who discussed the merits of their leadership. The second-quarter Civic Leadership Award winners at Hunters Woods at Trails Edge are:
