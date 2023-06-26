Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
NauNau SOS Launches Safety App Helping Users Alert Trusted Contacts during Emergencies
First black-owned, woman-led personal safety app in the world. Now you can get help from the people you trust.
By: NauNau SOS
Founder and CEO, Kaosarat Fawehinmi says, "We are proud to introduce NauNau SOS app to the world. Our goal is to provide an easy-to-use safety app that can save lives during an emergency. With our app, users can quickly alert their trusted contacts and send their GPS location, which can help them get help faster."
NauNau SOS app is user-friendly, even in stressful situations. When users activate the app during an emergency, it sends an SOS message to their trusted contacts with their GPS location, a custom message, and up to a 15-second video. Users can also set up their emergency contacts in advance, so they're ready to go when an emergency strikes.
"We understand that emergencies can be scary and stressful, which is why we made the NauNau SOS app easy to use," Fawehinmi says. "Our app can be activated with just a few taps, and it sends an SOS message to your tribe with all the information they need to get you help."
NauNau SOS app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices in the United States, UK, Nigeria and other parts of Africa. It offers users peace of mind, knowing that they can quickly and easily send an SOS message to their tribe during an emergency.
"Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure, no matter where they are," Fawehinmi says. "With NauNau SOS app, we're giving people the tools they need to stay safe and get help during an emergency. Our app can save lives, and that's something we're proud of."
NauNau SOS app is not only user-friendly, but it's also affordable. With a 7-day free trial, users can experience the app's features before committing to a subscription. Additionally, when users refer a friend, they can get a month of the app for free.
"We want to make the app accessible to everyone" Fawehinmi says. "That's why we're offering a free trial and a referral program. We believe that everyone should have access to safety and security, and we're doing our part to make that happen."
The NauNau SOS app is a game-changer for anyone who wants to feel safe and secure during an emergency. With its easy-to-use interface and affordable pricing, it's the perfect solution for anyone who wants to take their safety into their own hands.
"Emergencies can happen at any time, and it's important to be prepared," Fawehinmi says.
"With the NauNau SOS app, you can feel confident that you have the tools you need to get help when you need it most. We're excited to bring this app to the world, and we can't wait to see how it can save lives and make a difference."
Download Now - https://urlgeni.us/
Visit our website - www.naunausosapp.com
Contact
Kaosarat Fawehinmi
***@naunausosapp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 26, 2023