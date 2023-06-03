Follow on Google News
Global Compliance Applications Corp. Announces USDC Payments Bridge
A public company's blockchain set to open up retail couponing to millions of Ethereum users
By: Global Compliance Applications Corp.
Today, retail couponing is controlled by a handful of private corporations, but that could soon change, as the Efixii blockchain opens up to millions of Ethereum users from decentralized finance apps while, in parallel, opens-up businesses to an instant-payment couponing service that leverages blockchain. Efixii's USDC integration, effectively gives every Ethereum user access to the Company's decentralized couponing service.
The integration allows millions of existing MetaMask and Ethereum users to onboard onto the Efixii app to claim coupons, redeem coupons and, for brands and retailers, instantly settle with one another using gas-less end-to-end encrypted on-chain USDC payments. Ethereum users also gain access to gas-less Efixii app profile creation, with exciting decentralized couponing and seamless coupon redemptions, all secured by the Efixii blockchain.
The onboarding process is simple: businesses deposit USDC from MetaMask onto the Efixii app and receive Efixii-native USDC stablecoins, which are 100% backed by Ethereum layer-1 USDC, as secured in the Efixii USDC-bridge smart contract [1]. Once onboarded with Efixii blockchain USDC, all stablecoin transactions become gas-less. This financial bridge from Ethereum to Efixii now allows brands to offer Web3 coupons as non-fungible tokens (NFT).
Efixii currently supports USDC via Ethereum, and plans to integrate with other stablecoin ecosystems like Algorand, Solana, Stellar, Tron, Avalanche and Polygon in the future [2]. "Efixii is seeking to deliver its couponing as a cross-chain solution that allows people to connect with each other no matter what ecosystem they're a part of. Efixii is positioned to be the unified couponing layer for all of Web3. All of the blockchains mentioned above operate their own grant schemes that we plan to apply-to in order to fund the expansion of our couponing metaverse" said Brad Moore, CEO of GCAC.
In a world where many are dissatisfied with traditional monolithic couponing platforms, USDC and Efixii offer a decentralized solution that can finally compete with print-media juggernauts. "Efixii is the first and only blockchain that delivers couponing where you can't even tell you're on a blockchain,"
About Global Compliance Applications Corp. "GCAC"
GCAC is a global leader in designing and developing innovative blockchain technologies and machine learning solutions to improve real-world businesses. GCAC's leading solution is Efixii, an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain and EVM programming functionality that is on par with other Layer-2's, such as Polygon. GCAC can quickly connect each participant from product producers, distributors, manufacturers and retailers through a series of value chain dApps that allows for data connectivity to drive better consumer experiences and sales. As an interconnected supply chain solution, the Efixii solution pays tokens for attesting to a product's value, or truthness, through a reward program. GCAC works in many agricultural industries providing a value-added blockchain offering through a cost-effective SaaS licensing model.
