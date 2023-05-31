Follow on Google News
Vivaris Capital, LLC Comments on J.P. Morgan's Latest Study on Portfolio Allocation
30 Percent Allocation to Alternative Investments is Superior
By: Vivaris Capital
"We have been saying for years that alternative investment strategies are well-positioned for continued success at a time when it appears that the classic 60/40 portfolio model is not meeting investors' needs. The J.P. Morgan study (https://www.phxa.com/
"Historical performance data shows that investors can benefit from adding alternative assets to their portfolios, including private equity, venture capital, real estate, and commodities. Fortunately, investor interest in alternative assets is growing steadily. These products were once offered primarily to large institutional investors, but individual investors and family offices now have increased access to top tier funds and direct investment opportunities,"
Investors seeking high-growth and high-return potential can now access institutional-
Vivaris Capital, LLC was founded in June of 1998 to invest in and acquire middle-market businesses in healthcare, life sciences, and technology that are leaders in their market niches. The Vivaris team is led by J. Christopher Mizer who is the chairman of each of the portfolio companies and guides key strategic decisions and their execution. He also serves as the operating president on an interim basis when companies are going through periods of ownership succession and new management team members are being assembled. He is supported by an eight-member team that includes leading physicians, environmental and climate technology experts, alternative investment professionals, and global finance and business specialists.
Media Contact:
Charlotte Luer
+1.239.404.6785
cluer@vivariscapital.com
Disclaimer:
This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Only the Private Placement Memorandum can make such an offer. The Private Placement Memorandum must be read to fully understand all the implications and risks of the offering of securities to which it relates.
Vivaris Capital does not offer investment, tax, financial, or legal advice, nor do we endorse any products, investments, or companies that provide such advice and investments. All parties are strongly encouraged to perform their due diligence and consult with the appropriate professional(
No information presented should be used or considered as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any interest in any investment fund. Any such offer or solicitation can and will be made only by means of the confidential offering memorandum of each such investment fund, and only in jurisdictions in which such an offer would be lawful and only to individuals who meet the investor suitability and sophistication requirements of each such investment fund, including qualifying as "accredited investors" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and "qualified purchasers" within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Access to information about the investment funds is similarly limited to individuals who meet the applicable investor suitability and sophistication requirements.
