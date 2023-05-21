ABNS Announces New Board Members in 2023

End

-- The American Board of Nursing Specialties (ABNS) announced new leadership at the organization's Spring Assembly Meeting, held March 3, 2023 in Chicago.Krista Bower, MPA, CAE Chief Executive Officer at the American Board of Perianesthesia Nursing Certification, Inc. (ABPANC), Cindy Lemek, MA, CAE Executive Director at Wound Ostomy Continence Nursing Certification Board (WOCNCB), and Kevin Letz, DNP, MBA, APRN, CNE, FNP-C, ANP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FAANP Director of Certification at the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board (AANPCB) join the Board of Directors (BOD) as Members‐at‐Large. Tony Ellis, MSEd, CAE, ICE-CCP Executive Director, ONCC was reelected for a 2term and will continue serving as treasurer. The new leaders will begin their terms on July 1, 2023. "ABNS is thrilled to have these exceptional nursing certification leaders join the board of directors," Terri Hinkley, EdD, MBA, BScN, RN, CAE, CEO of Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Board (MSNCB) and current ABNS President, said. "We are excited about the future of ABNS and this BOD will work tirelessly to advance ABNS' mission and vision."Krista Bower, MPA, CAE, is currently Chief Executive Officer at ABPANC. In this role, Krista oversees the development and administration of the national Certified Post Anesthesia Nurse (CPAN®) and the Certified Ambulatory Perianesthesia Nurse (CAPA®) professional certification examinations, elevating perianesthesia nursing excellence, knowledge, and patient advocacy. Prior to her service at ABPANC, Krista served as the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Psychological Association (PPA) for 4+ years. She has held senior executive positions at the Pittsburgh (PA) Technology Council, the Greenville (SC) Chamber, the Harrisburg (PA) Regional Chamber, and the Williamsport/Lycoming (PA) Chamber. Krista holds a master's degree in Public Administration and a bachelor's degree in International Politics, both from Pennsylvania State University.Cindy Lemek is the Executive Director of WOCNCB. She has worked as a non-profit executive director for more than twenty years, and she has worked with non-profit advocacy and cultural organizations as well as professional associations and certification boards. Cindy also worked for a U.S. Senator for six years providing constituent service, tracking a range of issues including the environment, transportation, and energy, and serving as a liaison to the environmental community. She has a BA from Marist College and an MA from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, both in Political Science, and she is a Certified Association Executive (CAE).Kevin Letz, DNP, MBA, CNE, CEN, FNP-C, ANP-BC, PCPNP-BC, FAANP is the Director of Certification at AANPCB. Dr Letz will serve as the president-elect of ABNS. Previously, Dr. Letz was an associate professor at Chamberlain College of Nursing where he held the positions of Director and Dean of NP Education. His current NP practice is virtual urgent care with AmWell Medical Group. He has practiced as an NP for over 20 years mostly in the areas of emergency medicine and allergy, asthma, and immunology. Dr. Letz has published several books and numerous articles along with presenting nationally on both clinical and leadership topics. Dr. Letz received his DNP from Rush University (2001), MSN from University of St. Francis (1999), BSN from Purdue University (1997), and MBA from Keller (2012). He is a fellow in the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and member of the National Organization of Nurse Practitioner Faculties, the American Organization of Nurse Leaders, and National League for Nursing.Tony Ellis, MSEd, CAE, ICE-CCP Executive Director, ONCC returns for a second board term and will continue to serve as treasurer. He joined the ONCC in 2019. As Executive Director he is responsible for all aspects of the credentialing organization's operations and serves on the executive leadership team of the Oncology Nursing Society. Previously, Tony served in various roles for the National Association of College Stores from 2001 until 2019. In the final years of service to NACS he served as the vice president of association services and was responsible for professional development, meetings and exhibitions, credentialing and certification, membership, volunteer management, special interest groups, and advertising and sponsorship sales. Tony has more than 30 years of experience in training, teaching, coaching, and leadership education and 25-plus years in association management. Tony earned his CAE in 2001, earned the ICE-CCP in 2022, and holds a master's degree in education from Indiana University-Bloomington and a bachelor's from the University of Texas at Arlington.The American Board of Nursing Specialties (ABNS) is a not-for-profit membership organization governed by an elected group of member representatives. With a mission to promote the value of specialty nursing certification, ABNS also serves as a forum for nursing credentialing organizations to connect and dialogue about the specific issues that certified nurses and those seeking certification face.