ABNS Announces 2023 Nursing Certification Advocacy Award Winner
ABNS announces that its Nursing Certification Advocacy Award winner is Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California.
"Providence exemplifies what it means to advocate for and promote specialty nursing certification in order to give the public the highest quality of nursing care," said ABNS President and Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Board Chief Executive Officer Terri Hinkley, EdD, MBA, BScN, RN, CAE. "They have continued to see an increase in the rate of oncology nursing certifications by making certification preparation more accessible and affordable to their nurses, and we commend their efforts."
ABNS chose Providence Saint John's for its unwavering commitment to nursing certification through various efforts systemwide. Providence Saint John's dedication to nursing certification, and promoting top tier standards of care, has led them to implement several initiatives to get more nurses certified. These efforts include reducing costs, providing more course access, and celebrating the success of newly certified nurses. Additional efforts include:
"The ABNS board of directors congratulates Providence Saint John's for elevating the importance of nursing certification,"
About ABNS
The American Board of Nursing Specialties (ABNS) is a not-for-profit membership organization governed by an elected group of member representatives. With a mission to promote the value of specialty nursing certification, ABNS also serves as a forum for nursing credentialing organizations to connect and dialogue about the specific issues that certified nurses and those seeking certification face.
https://www.nursingcertification.org/
About Providence Saint John's Health Center
Providence Saint John's Health Center is a nationally renowned 266-bed hospital with physicians, nurses, volunteers and support staff who work as a team to provide the best possible medical care to its patients and the community. Providence Saint John's provides the latest in diagnostic technology and specialty care with a strong commitment to its core service lines: heart and vascular care, oncology, orthopedics and women's health. Providence Saint John's also is home to the world-renowned Saint John's Cancer Institute, dedicated to clinical research and medical advancements in cancer care.
https://www.providence.org/
