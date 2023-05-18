Follow on Google News
Triple Digits Got You Down? Get Free Ice Cream 5/23 from Iconic Ice Cream National Brand
Free giveaways to include Blue Bunny®, Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop® and Blue Ribbon Classics® brands
By: Wells Enterprises
"As we look to ensure our national brands are available to consumers everywhere in the market, these free ice cream socials are a great example of how we strive to give back to the communities that support us. The Valley is certainly full of loyal ice cream enthusiasts who love our brands, and we want to bring our promise to life locally, creating a world where everyone can feel joy every day," said Santhi Ramesh, Chief Commercial Officer.
Wells, which produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year, will be passing out frozen novelties from its signature national brands, including Blue Bunny®, Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics® as part of their pop-up ice cream social events.
The Iowa-based company is in town for a Dessert in the Desert national conference hosted at the Omni in Tempe, and the company is putting their own ice cream aficionados to work at these ice cream socials.
The public can visit these locations from 3-5 p.m. Tues., May 23rd, for free ice cream while supplies last:
In addition to the ice cream socials, Wells Enterprises is donating bottled water to the City of Tempe's HOPE team (Homeless Outreach Prevention Effort), which provides water to those in need.
About Wells Enterprises
Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet, packaged foods.
Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.
Wells employs nearly 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World" as the largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location. Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. Learn more at www.wellsenterprisesinc.com (https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?
Contact
Charlotte Shaff
***@gmail.com
