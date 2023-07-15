MODERN ABSTRACTION An Exhibit that Expands the Visual Presentation of Abstract Art

May 20 - July 15, 2023

Contact

Palmer Art Designs

***@b-bullard.com Palmer Art Designs

End

-- Expanding the visual presentation of abstract art, Palmer Art presents "Modern Abstraction"exhibiting the renowned artists Al Johnson and Anton. The Palmer Art Gallery is in the art and culture community of Larchmont, New York at 1947 Palmer Avenue. The exhibition will run from May 20 to July 15, 2023, with artist talks and workshops.has provided quality custom art and framing services to Larchmont and surrounding areas since 1958. The store is currently owned and operated by Carlos Rodriguez. In Mid-2020 even during a global pandemic, he found himself busier than ever before with more requests for products and services then moving to a 2000-square-foot gallery and showroom.Al Johnson is a well-known and recognized abstract expressionist painter, whose works can be found in private, public, and corporate collections, and exhibitions globally. He is also a commercial artist who creates storyboard art for feature, documentary, and animated films. The scope of his work crosses many genres, including the creation of the original artistic renderings of the Georgia Aquarium and the oil-on-canvas commissioned portrait of Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, permanently installed in Brooklyn Borough Hall. During the Centennial Tribute to Romare Bearden, Mr. Johnson was chosen as a Bearden 100 artist. He has exhibited at the Tokyo Metropolitan Museum in Japan, Susan Bentley Gallery in London, Maison de Arts in Le Bacares, France, the Guangzhou International Art Fair in China, and in an exhibition curated by Jordan Kantor during his tenure as Assistant Curator at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Al Johnson's artwork has been praised by critics for its embrace of cosmic abstraction and its exploration of new media.Known as a modern artist with a primitive abstract tribal style, for the past 25 years, Anton's paintings have been represented, exhibited, and collected internationally. Founder of the curriculum Art No Boundaries, from 2012 - 2020, the artist assisted kids in first through fourth grades at the Milestone School on how to create Abstract Compositions, focusing on the power of Creative Thinking. Recently the artist's paintings were permanently installed at 42 BROAD, a New Luxury Apartment High Rise in Mount Vernon, NY."The viewer may experience their own individual expressive emotional response to the captured moment of the work. Undefined limitless possibilities exist when viewing this body of work. While I may have had a particular direction when creating a piece, I encourage the viewer to experience the work in their own way, and draw their own conclusions and make their own discoveries. For this reason, I sometimes refer to my work as "Interpretivism."– Al Johnson"The origin from which this style of art has been inspired then birthed, is rooted in African Art and the exploration beyond realism. Like many of the European artists which were strongly influenced by the sophisticated approach to the abstraction of the human figure, I too have been spiritually and soulfully influenced by the Primitive Voices of the Dark Continent, The Black Indigenous, The Tribal". – AntonArtist Talk: Saturday, June 3rd, 1pmArtist Workshop: Saturday, June 10th, 10 - 2pm