Harriet Tubman Effect Reparations Season and Lantern Library
Recap of an interactive storytelling experience at Lincoln Center Theater
By: Harriet Tubman Effect, Inc.
Lantern Library is not only a partnership with LCT but a showcase of the amazing leaders at HTE. A pop-up museum and multi-faceted education experience for guests who are interested in dismantling systemic oppression, the library is led by a team of 54 rotating researchers called Founders, Fellows, and Justice Advocates. The two-day event was designed to help leaders engage with equity education and storytelling around healthy performing arts venues and systems change and advocacy. The Lantern Library is designed to help leaders engage with stories of the past to help our problem-solving and equity work of the future and to provide BIPOC leaders a space to network, share their work, and recruit employment opportunities. The Lantern Library serves as an orchestrated network for the practice of reallocating wealth across identities and professions. The two-days included multiple education seminars falling under three categories, healing, advocacy and history. Guests engaged in these egalitarian style facilitated sessions that offer best practices, strategies, and information for sustainability in dismantling systemic oppression.
Day One consisted of a curated group of actors, administrators and audience members given tools, scripts, dialogue prompts to navigate a variety of case studies underneath a methodology of Founder, Nicole Johnson's doctoral research called The Playmaker Method. The Playmaker method is an immersive practice environment that allows participants to explore their storytelling techniques for dismantling systemic oppression.
Day Two consisted of Equitable Practices for Swings featuring Kellen Stancil (Lion King), Dwyane Cooper (Sweeney), Erin Rosenthal (Grey House), Joanna Carpenter (Sweeney), Megan Ort (Sweeney), and HTE Cate Benioff (Chicago Tour). Stage manager wellness, led by Manager Justin Scribner with over 30 stage managers assembled to engage in conversation about knowing one another and knowing who is committed to this work. Vanessa Pereda, playwright, Founder at HTE and educational theater leader hosted Indigenous Advocacy to theater professionals about Land Back through the HTE 4 pillars of wealth (social, health, time, financial); a concept that she has been refining to activate community members and edify indigenous communities. CSA's Julie Tucker led the panel discussion on unconscious bias in the casting process. After lunch, Morghan from BTU and Phoebe from Weymouth Watson led a community exercise around navigating healthy ecosystems from an entry point in theater of navigating the challenges of being young leaders of color in this evolving industry and culminated with a presentation from the Entertainment Community Fund introduced resources for healthy productions in New York. The day ended with our City Center Sponsored Accessibility in Performing Arts Venues featuring Access Broadway's Maria Porto, freelance Dazzle Kailyn-Aaron Lozano, ASL interpreter coordinator Joanne Deane, and Blind Advocate Shane Dittmar introduced by VP of Education Tia Powell Harris from City Center with a panel discussion emphasizing the need for disability-led consulting and departments in performing arts venues and further illuminating our industry's struggles with ableism.
About the Harriet Tubman Effect (HTE)
The Harriet Tubman Effect, founded and led by DEI Director Nicole Johnson, is a human resource center and institute for justice advocacy and research. Their mission is to dismantle systemic oppression by producing participatory-
