ATTENTION All Whiskey, Fine Spirits and Gifting Enthusiasts
DISCOVER the Secret to Flawless TASTE. Undergo an INDUSTRY-FIRST Glass, Unrivalled COOLING in Just 15 SECONDS Without DILUTION. Redefine Your Drinking Experience TODAY!
By: Aventus Supplies Ltd
Drinking fine spirits is often an intimate sensory experience, involving sight, touch, taste and smell. Everyone drinks their spirits differently, but one thing I'm sure we would all agree on, is spirits are best served around the table.
So why wouldn't you want a glass that could cater for any drinking style or spirit, redefining this special moment?
Introducing the DIAMAS tumbler, the most innovative modern classic hybrid glass ever created. Cooling liquor without dilution in 15 seconds, created for Whiskey and fine spirit enthusiasts, making it as easy as it can be to redefine the liquor drinking experience.
Existing glasses often sacrifice delivery of spirit, performance and design. We've engineered a new class of glass featuring the 5 convex-chill design for maximum cooling results, simply place stone into tumbler and store in freezer for 2 to 3 hours to charge up with cooling energy. Simple. Easy. Fast!
Christopher Jansen CEO
"My journey began over three years ago... Myself and two friends were tasting whiskey out of old-fashioned tumblers, testing out different whiskey stones and we were shocked at the lack of cooling performance.
They just didn't stay cold for long enough, and what made it even worse was that clunky feeling from the stones sliding around when drinking. It really brought to light on the fact that there was a need for innovation.
We have already sold over 5000 products across the globe, leading us up to this very special product launch.
Before we began this journey, we felt it was important to look back into history to discover and understand where luxury lifestyle began.
We fell onto the archives of ancient Rome's lifestyle and principles; these forged the way of DIAMAS. A future representation of convivium (Latin: for "living together") also known as party social ritual in the Roman world.
My vision is to create an empire that drives economy, a future representation of Rome's luxury lifestyle, if Rome was to have never fallen.
A symbolic new category of drinking glass which unites us together around the table.
I travelled the globe using the power of the internet to discuss the design with the best science minds, glass-making experts and manufacturers worldwide. However, I was hit with feedback that it wouldn't be possible to produce the glass in a cost-efficient precision mass production due to the internal 5 convex-chill design structure complexity.
I knew from this feedback I was truly pushing glass innovation, which ignited the fire within me to find a way."
What makes the DIAMAS tumbler pioneer edition so special...
"ITS A WORLD FIRST GLASS THAT WILL CONTINUE TO POUR YOU EQUITY YEAR ON YEAR, SO YOU CAN CONTINUE TO HAVE A DRINK ON US."
