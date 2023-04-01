News By Tag
Documentary Film Focused on Black Maternal Health Crisis NY Premiere Screening
"Birthing Justice" Film and Panelists Discussion leading into Black Maternal Health Week
By: Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute
Birthing Justice follows the stories of several women and healthcare providers and explores why giving birth is so dangerous for Black women and their babies. The film illuminates the women advocating for themselves and their infants and people within the medical community affecting real and lasting changes to the way we care for Black mothers and their babies. The film highlights bright spots and reasons for celebration as well as the challenges.
Previously, researchers believed that mortality rates among this demographic were thought to affect poor, less educated women. Now, one major factor recognized by experts is the impact of systemic racism and stress on Black women, negatively affecting their birth outcomes.
"Black joy is a tool, a weapon, we have used to meet, resist, and fight injustice since our journey in America began. Birthing Justice brings this front and center as we show clear and specific examples of birth workers, clinicians, advocates, moms, and dads committed to end this healthcare crisis now". - Monique Matthews, Film Director
"The key to solving this problem is complex, but a path exists as do reasons to be optimistic,"
Birthing Justice places Black women at the center of the fight to repair our broken maternal healthcare system" says Denise Pines, Co-Founder, Women in the Room Productions. "Our goal is to see the solutions presented in this documentary replicated nationally."
Support for the film was provided by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Missouri Foundation for Health, Meadow Fund, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the California Endowment, National Birth Equity Collaborative (NBEC), and others.
For more information on Birthing Justice, visit www.birthingjustice.com. The documentary is produced by Women in the Room Productions, a comprehensive media company that drives social impact for women and persons of color through storytelling and community.
