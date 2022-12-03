ELEVATE Announces Expanded MSP Partnerships, New Customer Wins and New Product Features

By: Elevate SaaS

Major time entry user interface refresh, streamlining and simplifying worker time capture

Support for government-mandated break rule administration including ability to flag days when required breaks were not recorded, capture of worker attestations regarding missed breaks, and reporting on all missed breaks and related reasoning

Bullhorn applicant tracking system (ATS) integration for staffing agencies using the ELEVATE staffing platform as a service (SPaaS) to better connect "the last mile" with their customers and tier-2 staffing suppliers

Enable "Direct Placement" fee structures between lead agency and tier-2 agency

Allowances for sales tax to be captured at the state, county and city levels

"ELEVATE Connect" - a low-code, no-code integration platform enabling workflow automations and providing access to 1000+ connectors to enterprise applications which can be implemented in days or weeks vs. months

EverHive Corporation (https://www.everhive.com/ ) - One of the few companies to provide a holistic and truly vendor-neutral approach to optimizing contingent workforce management programs. EverHive is currently the only company offering a Hybrid MSP model.

360 Talent Solutions (https://360talent- solutions.com/ ) – 360 Talent Solutions helps growing companies leverage talent data, recruitment technology and rigorous methodology to gain access to the best talent, make the right hiring decisions and ultimately retain that talent.

Per Sé Group (https://www.persegroup.com/) - For over 25 years, Per Sé has served as a privately-owned workforce solution provider within the energy and industrial markets. Its recruiting team specializes in placing top personnel in contract, contract-to- hire, and direct-hire employment positions.

Third-party logistics provider

Manufacturer and distributor of professional products for building applications

Natural skincare and cosmetics company

Direct manufacturer of custom precision steel forging

Crop science and environmental science company

Precision cancer diagnostics company

Packaging products and systems company

Provider of industrial technologies, memorialization and brand solutions

Global grower and distributor of produce

Provider of civil engineering, construction, environmental and geotechnical services

Engineering and design, QA/QC, safety and asset integrity services

Medical company focused on breathing technologies

-- Elevate SaaS, Inc. (https://www.elevatesaas.com/), delivering world-class total talent management technologies for today's high-performing, nimble organizations, announced that its focus on serving mid-market companies as well as new product offerings and collaborative customer relationships, has resulted in a series of new customer wins and MSP partnership engagements, contributing to the company's exponential revenue growth."In 2022, ELEVATE successfully grew its market share as a leading VMS solution provider as a result of its uniquely innovative approach to helping customers navigate through the contingent talent landscape," said ELEVATE president and CEO, Rob Morris. "While our product enhancements and integration strategy have spurred this progress, it is our continued commitment to our customers and partners that will drive our future growth."ELEVATE has gained significant momentum during the past year, achieving the following company milestones:– The ELEVATE vendor management system (VMS) added several new features and increased functionality, including:– ELEVATE has increased its managed services provider (MSP) active partnerships to include over a dozen leading contingent talent service providers. In 2022, ELEVATE added these organizations to its MSP roster:– On the customer front, ELEVATE added significant customers in a myriad of industries, including:ELEVATE's focus on mid-market sized organizations has proved to be a successful strategic market approach. Going forward, the company will continue serving its customers and partners with unparalleled service and innovative product solutions.Elevate SaaS enables its blue-chip customers to solve complex contingent workforce challenges with a highly flexible, state-of-the-art SaaS solution. The ELEVATE platform was developed over the last decade to address the ever-evolving corporate demand for an effective contingent workforce and is purpose-built by industry veterans to solve these increasingly complex issues. Human capital often constitutes the largest single cost of doing business. Organizations worldwide are increasingly relying on an evolving supply of on-demand contingent workers, contractors, and consultants. To cost-effectively source and manage this on-demand talent, while maintaining compliance and regulatory standards, these organizations turn to sophisticated workforce management solutions, such as the ELEVATE total talent and vendor management system (VMS). For more information, visit us at www.elevatesaas.com and follow Elevate SaaS on LinkedIn and Twitter.