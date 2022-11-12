 
GEO Jobe Announces Relationship with The Back Bay Mission

By:
 
 
GEO Jobe Presents Check to The Back Bay Mission
GEO Jobe Presents Check to The Back Bay Mission
GULFPORT, Miss. - Nov. 16, 2022 - PRLog -- GEO Jobe is pleased to announce a donation to The Back Bay Mission. This donation of $10,000 on behalf of GEO Jobe symbolizes their investment into the Mississippi Gulf Coast to help impoverished individuals get the food, housing, and education they need to help transform their lives. GEO Jobe's financial contributions strengthen the community by giving the less fortunate a fighting chance to change course and get the help they need for a better life and future.

"We are so grateful to GEO Jobe for the generous donation to Back Bay Mission. It will help us to provide more comprehensive services and assistance to individuals that are unsheltered and living in poverty. It's all about moving people forward and providing for the most vulnerable among us."  - Reverend James Pennington, Executive Director, at The Back Bay Mission.

GEO Jobe is excited to see the Back Bay Mission succeed with an organization full of talented individuals who help the less fortunate. GEO Jobe believes in community development and will continue to explore new approaches to aid other organizations with their causes.

You can connect directly with the GEO Jobe team, via connect@geo-jobe.com

For more information about donating, partnering with, or attending fundraising events please visit their website at https://thebackbaymission.org or contact Laura Payne Breeland directly at lpayne@thebackbaymission.org

About GEO Jobe

GEO Jobe is a leading GIS software and geospatial solutions provider, serving over 8,000 organizations globally. GEO Jobe has developed some of the most popular applications in the ArcGIS Marketplace, including Admin Tools for ArcGIS, Backup My Org, Clean My Org, and Mapfolio. GEO Jobe is also the provider of GEOPowered Cloud for ArcGIS, a managed services offering focused on Esri technology. Additionally, GEO Jobe offers professional services centered around Esri's ArcGIS platform including custom software development, platform, and solution implementation, and UAV data collection. Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe is in its 22nd year of operation and has been an Esri business partner since 2002.

Contact:

www.geo-jobe.com

@geojobegis

About The Back Bay Mission

Back Bay Mission has a simple mission: to strengthen neighborhoods, seek justice, and transform lives.

We strengthen neighborhoods through ministries like our education and empowerment programs and our housing rehabilitation program. These vital ministries help the people we serve to be a part of, and build, their communities on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. As volunteers take what they learn at Back Bay Mission home with them, they have the opportunity to strengthen their own neighborhoods.

We seek justice by helping the people we serve become more involved in their communities, educating people about the realities of poverty, and advocating on behalf of marginalized people in our community.

All of our programs transform lives. Whether we're helping a homeowner keep their home, mentoring a single mother as she plans her path out of poverty, or working with an intern who is thinking about a career in social work, we're making the lives of the people we serve better.

Contact:

https://thebackbaymission.org

lpayne@thebackbaymission.org

David Hansen
***@geo-jobe.com
