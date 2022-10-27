Global Superstar Jahna Sebastian Releases The Visuals to Her New Single,"How Did We Get Here?"

How Did We Get Here Jahna Sebastian Song Lyrics

-- London based singer/songwriter, producer, videographer, multi-instrumentalistwho plays piano and domra releases the visuals to her new single "" which is the third single from her upcoming new albumThe soulful vocals was written, recorded, produced, arranged, performed and mixed by Ms. Sebastian at her studioThe meaningful lyrics about the world are sung over a dubstep beat which also represents the London sound where she lives.The video was filmed in Scotland and London and Ms. Sebastian is dressed in a breathtaking green dress by designer Valdenize Soares. The multi talented songstress edited the video and also played the chorus of the song on the piano. Ms. Sebastian was classically trained on the piano during her studies at the university in the early 2000s. Ms. Sebastian stated, "When I was 16, every day I would wake up and go to my university across the road first thing in the morning to practice piano in one of the grand piano rooms. In my historical area Arbat, where I lived, many great composers, singers, poets and writers were hanging out for hundreds of years. Before the piano I had already been playing a string instrument called domra from the age of 7, it is an ancient instrument with many variations played in the East, similar to mandolin. I have learned to read music and play domra from the age of 7 and played professionally in the children's orchestra, performing on the stages of over a thousand people and backing famous artists by the age of 11. This was also my first paid job".Playing keyboard and making legendary hip hop beats as well as music in other genres is what helped Ms. Seabastian launch her studio Multivizion Music in 2007. Her talent with excelling on the keyboard enables her to make and perform any instrument in any genre.From the age of 7 till the age of 15 Ms. Sebastian played many classical and folk pieces in the orchestra. The talented, multi-faceted artist listened to a variety of classical music and was able to sing opera and romances from a very early age in her childhood. Ms. Seabastian stated, "In my environment where I grew up it was culturally normal to play the piano if you wanted to be a professional musician.As Ms. Sebastian moved on to composing her own music, she purchased a keyboard Korg Triton in 2004 and quickly learned how to use it by reading the manual. although during the early 2000s there were no online tutorials or social media to assist. Ms. Sebastian stated, "As I attended a music production course in 2006/2007, I learned to play different parts of the beats on the keyboard while mixing on the go. As a producer it means playing every musical part while composing, rather than simply telling other people what to play. The keyboard became the go-to instrument when I am writing songs to make the arrangement in various genres from hip hop to house to folk music". She plays other instruments and took lessons on the guitar at the age of 13, also bass guitar and many others.