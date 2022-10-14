News By Tag
ASTER Labs, Inc. awarded SpaceWERX Orbital Prime Contract
ASTER Labs, Inc. has been awarded a STTR Phase I under the SpaceWERX Orbital Prime Program
By: ASTER Labs, Inc.
About ASTER Labs, Inc.
ASTER Labs, Inc. is a technology and research company specializing in advanced solutions for space, air, terrestrial, and personal applications. ASTER Labs focuses primarily on research for advanced topics in the aerospace industry and provides engineering consulting and prototype development. Research and development within the company is concentrated on the analysis of aerospace systems and sub-systems with potential for significant contributions to related technology, such as space vehicle systems, medical sensor development, and personal consumer products. In addition to research and development, ASTER Labs supports reselling and distribution of software and hardware components for orbiting spacecraft applications.
About AFRL
The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force and United States Space Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.
About SpaceWERX
SpaceWERX is the Space component of AFWERX (a program office at the Air Force Research Laboratory -AFRL)
About SpaceWERX Orbital Prime
SpaceWERX Orbital Prime leverages a diverse industry partnership engagement strategy to identify nascent space technology sectors that, if "primed," could advance U.S. national security and economic prosperity. Prime engagement is not limited to government investment, but also allows SpaceWERX to address key policy concerns as well as offer testbeds and platforms to advance capabilities. The first Space Prime effort, Orbital Prime, will invigorate the In-space Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing (ISAM) market using Active Debris Remediation (ADR) as a use case for the foundational technologies. Learn more at https://spacewerx.us/
Media Contact
Mary Ilg
mary.ilg@asterlabs.com
651-484-2084
