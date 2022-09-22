News By Tag
We Are Messengers Brooklyn Concert At Historic Opera House At Emmaus Center
Compassion International and Kaya Life Events Present Wrapped in Grace Conference: Headliner: WE ARE MESSENGERS on Wholehearted Tour with SPECIAL GUESTS JORDAN ST. CYR & RYAN ELLIS. THURSDAY OCTOBER 6th at Opera House at Emmaus Center, Brooklyn NY
By: Kaya Life Events
Wrapped in Grace will provide a metaphorical blanket around the hearts and minds of attendees, reminding them they are safe and secure in the faithful arms of the Lord. As an assurance of God's presence still being with His people, Wrapped in Grace will uplift and challenge the spirit while healing and restoring the soul. It will be a time of refreshing and solace through the Holy Spirit where the weary walks in and the winner walks out.
"We can't wait to be with our people again and see God move in extraordinary ways," says We Are Messengers front man Darren Mulligan. "Come ready to dance, to sing and to praise God with His people. We need that more than ever!"
Tickets for (https://www.itickets.com/
ABOUT PROPHET ARCHER:
Prophet Archer Segur leads The Jesus Nation Church in Queens, New York. A dynamic prophetic intercessor, he is a man of faith with a gift of healing that is very prominent in his ministry. Prophet Archer co-produced United Praise NYC at Barclays Center in 2017 featuring CCM artists Jeremy Camp, Planet shakers, and Fred Hammond, just to name a few. The Wrapped in Grace Concert and Conference, is another culturally diverse Christian experience born from Prophet Archer's vision and commitment to community. For more information, visit @ecgqueensny on Instagram.
ABOUT WE ARE MESSENGERS:
We Are Messengers has 350 million on-demand global streams and boasts six Top 5 and ten Top 10 Christian Airplay hits with "Image of God," "Power," "Maybe It's Ok," "Magnify," "Point To You," "Love," "Everything Comes Alive," "God With Us," "This Is Jesus" and "From Heaven To Earth (Joy To The World)." The band's last album, Power +, features the award-winning self-acceptance anthem, "Maybe It's Ok," which was hailed as "air to a drowning man" by Rawckus Magazine, and "potent, effective and liberating" by Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global.
We Are Messengers' brand new album, Wholehearted, released Oct. 15, 2021, featuring the band's brand new No. 1 radio single, "Come What May." The band has played for a live audience of over 2 million people across 40 states and 5 countries, including selling out shows in the Netherlands, England, and lead vocalist Darren Mulligan's native Ireland. The Dove-nominated and K-LOVE Award winning group joined TobyMac's Hits Deep Tour in early 2021 and followed by hitting the road with Casting Crowns' Healer Tour earlier this year. For more information, visit wearemessengersmusic.com (http://www.wearemessengersmusic.com/
ABOUT JORDAN ST. CYR:
Jordan St. Cyr is a husband and a father of two boys and two girls. St. Cyr began 2022 by being named the No. 2 Top New Christian Artist of 2021, according to Billboard, which also listed "Fires" in four of the top year-end Christian songs charts. He also performed at the annual March For Life in Washington, D.C. in front of thousands and completed a tour with Anne Wilson before he joined Jeremy Camp's "I Still Believe Tour." Fall and Christmas tour plans are now underway while he is spending the summer on the festival circuit. For more information, go to jordanstcyr.com (http://www.jordanstcyr.com/)
ABOUT RYAN ELLIS:
With songwriting talents that have allowed him to pen songs for Matt Redman, Natalie Grant, Meredith Andrews, Steven Malcolm, Housefires, and more, California-based worship artist and songwriter Ryan Ellis also wrote Chris Tomlin's "Resurrection Power," earning him a GMA Dove Award nomination and ASCAP's "Most Performed Song" award in 2018. His debut radio single, "Heart Of The Father," reached No. 2 at Media base and has received more than 34M streams to date. Currently touring with Maverick City and Kirk Franklin as a member of Housefires, Ellis' Find out more by visiting RyanEllisMusic.com (http://www.ryanellismusic.com/)
ABOUT THEE SWAZI:
With a very rich gospel background that was honed in the Assemblies of God, Kwamashu Christian Center, and the all-girl gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration, South African artist Thee Swazi is an illustrious jazz artist, gospel singer, pastor and worship leader at ECG The Jesus Nation Church under Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.
Seamlessly fusing sounds of jazz and gospel, Swazi's "Worship Enlightened"
