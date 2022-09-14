News By Tag
PCOS & Infertility Expert Mark Trolice M.D. Joins Wingwomen as an Advisor
The Wingwomen Inc. a women's health company providing access to peer support and health coaching for women struggling with reproductive diseases announced a critical addition to company leadership.
By: Wingwomen
Mark P. Trolice, M.D., FACOG, FACS, FACE, is the Director of The IVF Center SM in Winter Park, Florida. He is Board Certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Specialist and a Professor at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine. Dr. Trolice is on the medical advisory board of the National PCOS Association (PCOSchallenge.org)
Dr. Trolice holds the unique distinction of being a Fellow in all three American Colleges of OB/GYN, Surgeons, and of Endocrinology. He serves on committees for the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM.org), the Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (SREI.org), the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART.org) as well as the editorial advisory board of Ob.Gyn.News. In addition to extensive publications of scientific studies and medical articles, he is an editor and reviewer in leading medical journals. Dr. Trolice lectures at numerous national and international seminars and advocates on Capitol Hill for infertility insurance coverage, research funding, and awareness. His latest book is entitled, "The Fertility Doctor's Guide to Overcoming Infertility:
"I am thrilled to be associated with such a passionate organization that advocates for women's health, said Dr. Trolice. My goal is to facilitate increased awareness of female reproductive diseases while empowering women to be their own advocates."
In his new advisory role at Wingwomen, Dr. Trolice will provide oversight and assist in the ongoing development of the health coaching programs for patients with PCOS and Endometriosis. He will also provide guidance and insight around key hires and go-to-market strategy for the health coaching program in the United States.
"Wingwomen's mission is to provide access to peer support, health coaching, and relationship-
