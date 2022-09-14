PCOS & Infertility Expert Mark Trolice M.D. Joins Wingwomen as an Advisor

The Wingwomen Inc. a women's health company providing access to peer support and health coaching for women struggling with reproductive diseases announced a critical addition to company leadership.

Contact

Wingwomen

***@mywingwomen.com Wingwomen

End

-- The Wingwomen Inc. a California-based women's health company that provides access to peer support through health coaching for women struggling with reproductive diseases announced a critical addition to company leadership. Today they welcome a new advisor, leading reproductive hormonal and fertility expert, Mark P. Trolice, M.D., FACOG, FACS, FACE. His involvement is a notable step by Wingwomen to pioneer an innovative solution for group health coaching for women suffering from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Endometriosis.Mark P. Trolice, M.D., FACOG, FACS, FACE, is the Director of The IVF Center SM in Winter Park, Florida. He is Board Certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Specialist and a Professor at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine. Dr. Trolice is on the medical advisory board of the National PCOS Association (PCOSchallenge.org)Dr. Trolice holds the unique distinction of being a Fellow in all three American Colleges of OB/GYN, Surgeons, and of Endocrinology. He serves on committees for the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM.org), the Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (SREI.org), the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART.org) as well as the editorial advisory board of Ob.Gyn.News. In addition to extensive publications of scientific studies and medical articles, he is an editor and reviewer in leading medical journals. Dr. Trolice lectures at numerous national and international seminars and advocates on Capitol Hill for infertility insurance coverage, research funding, and awareness. His latest book is entitled, "The Fertility Doctor's Guide to Overcoming Infertility:Discovering Your Reproductive Potential and Maximizing Your Odds of Having a Baby.""I am thrilled to be associated with such a passionate organization that advocates for women's health, said Dr. Trolice. My goal is to facilitate increased awareness of female reproductive diseases while empowering women to be their own advocates."In his new advisory role at Wingwomen, Dr. Trolice will provide oversight and assist in the ongoing development of the health coaching programs for patients with PCOS and Endometriosis. He will also provide guidance and insight around key hires and go-to-market strategy for the health coaching program in the United States."Wingwomen's mission is to provide access to peer support, health coaching, and relationship-based care to women navigating their sexual and reproductive health," said Adonica Shaw, Wingwomen Founder & CEO. "Dr. Trolice not only has deep expertise in PCOS and fertility but has a longstanding reputation for delivering compassionate, quality care to women and families who are managing chronic reproductive health conditions. Given that one in five women are impacted by PCOS and one in 10 suffer from endometriosis, we feel his unique expertise is necessary at this phase in Wingwomen's dramatic growth. His inclusion in the development of our health coaching program is a win for women who will ultimately participate in our signature reproductive health coaching programs as they are made available through the Wingwomen platform at www.mywingwomen.com.