INI Interactive Speech Attendant™ Delivers Voice-Driven Menus and Directory Routing

Now rated "Avaya Compliant" with Avaya OneCloud™ solutions
By:
 
TUALATIN, Ore. - Sept. 8, 2022 - PRLog -- Interactive Northwest, Inc. (INI), a leading contact center solutions developer and integrator, today announced that its INI Interactive Speech Attendant™ (ISA) solution is compliant with key Avaya OneCloud™ solutions, providing customers with a feature-rich call routing solution and robust replacement for name dialers. Avaya (https://www.avaya.com/en/) is a global leader in solutions that enhance and simplify communications and collaboration.

ISA presents its configurable speech-enabled menus alongside an automated front desk, offering organizations a flexible and modern solution for managing inbound calls. It integrates to common LDAP sources and includes a friendly web administration interface that simplifies the configuration of self-service menus, directory member aliases, department and location-based transfers, business hours logic, and more. By utilizing some of the industry-leading ASR and TTS engines, ISA delivers a natural user experience that promotes higher customer satisfaction and better corporate branding. The application is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with Avaya Experience Portal 8.1.

"Organizations require a self-service strategy that is dynamic enough to meet changing business needs," said Danette Craig, INI President.  "ISA offers a responsive and flexible approach to inbound routing decisions designed to support those emerging needs, for any size or type of business."

"INI Interactive Speech Attendant has undergone formalized interoperability testing," said Eric Rossman, Vice President, Partnerships and Alliances, Avaya. "Working with independent technology companies like INI to assess compatibility through the Avaya DevConnect Program helps us ensure that Avaya customers can confidently upgrade and leverage the latest technologies."

INI is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program, part of the Avaya Experience Builders™ network of Avaya experts, partners, developers, and customers. This unique global collaborative is exceptionally positioned to deliver the next-gen customer and employee experiences businesses need through the Avaya OneCloud™ AI-Powered Experience platform.  Partners in the DevConnect program develop, market, and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company's investment in its network.

As a Technology Partner, INI can submit products to Avaya for compliance testing, where a team of DevConnect engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify its Avaya compatibility. This enables customers to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure—helping speed deployment of new applications and reduce both network complexity and implementation costs.

Learn more about how INI is part of Avaya's DevConnect program (https://www.devconnectmarketplace.com/marketplace/interac...)  and Avaya's other partner programs (https://www.avaya.com/en/partners/).

About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

About Interactive Northwest, Inc.
INI has been a leader in self-service contact center applications since 1992. Recognized for its expertise in conversational speech, outbound, and callback technologies, INI delivers solutions that combine technical prowess with a user-friendly customer experience. INI's approach emphasizes close collaboration with clients and partners to create real-world solutions that reduce the cost of providing superior customer service. As a Technology Partner of the Avaya DevConnect Program, INI is a leader in emerging contact center technologies, providing innovative, highly stable solutions for on-premise and cloud-based platforms. For more information visit www.interactivenw.com or contact INI at 1-800-732-3236.

All products, product names, trademarks, and registrations mentioned are the property of their respective owners, all rights reserved.

Contact
Maria Simonton
***@interactivenw.com
End
Email:***@interactivenw.com Email Verified
