A short movie-making competition to bring to light the issues faced by children of India
By: Educo In India
On the 75th Independence Day of India, Educo and Anna University have come together with an initiative to encourage art for social cause. The two organisations have launched a short movie competition on the theme of child rights, to bring to the forefront issues faced by children of the country.
Educo, a non-profit working for children since 1998 in India, and Anna University, a premier institute which also prioritises social causes through its events and outreach, have conceptualised this competition to encourage arts for social cause. The competition is open to both professional filmmakers as well as first-time film makers/ students. Entries by professionals and students/ non-professionals will be judged separately and there are sperate awards for both categories.
With a view to consolidate artists' and young people's vision and ideas to make our society just and safer for our children, Educo and Anna University have conceptualised this short movie competition. Contestants from across India are welcome to submit their entries.
An eminent jury comprising celebrated experts from the industry, will vet the entries and select the winners.
The first prize for professional category is Rs. 25,000 and for the student category is Rs. 15,000. Additionally, there are exciting cash prizes for second and third entries as well as special awards for best director, best actor, best actor, best music, best editing, and best cinematography.
The collaboration seeks to bring the young citizens i.e., the students, artists, and professionals together to create quality education and awareness materials in the form of short movies which bring forward the issues faced by children. This will give children's cause a strong voice and mainstream the discourse around their situation and rights. The materials which will be created for this event will be widely used and circulated for awareness raising and sensitisation among members of the society.
Contestants can register to participate www.shortfilmonchildrights.com and follow Educo's social media pages (Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
NOTES TO THE EDITOR:
About Educo
Educo is a global development NGO focused on education and child protection which works in fourteen countries conducting projects which include participation from more than 800,000 children and young people from these countries.
Educo has been working in India since 1998, with the aim to create a world where all children fully enjoy their rights and lead a dignified life. Since its inception in India, Educo has reached out to more than 200,627 children and young people in the country, focusing on education and child protection issues through its projects.
About Anna University
Anna University, established in 1978 as a unitary type of university, was named after Late Dr. C. N. Annadurai, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It offers higher education in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and Applied Sciences relevant to the current and projected needs of the society. Besides promoting research and disseminating knowledge gained therefrom, it fosters cooperation between the academic and industrial communities. The University was formed by bringing together and integrating four well known technical institutions.
The vision of Anna University is to be a world class institution by producing professionals with high technical knowledge, professional skills, and ethical values, and remain as a preferred partner to the industry and community for their economic and social development through excellence in teaching, research, and consultancy.
For Educo India office, contact:
Guruprasad Rao
Country Director, Educo India guruprasad.rao@
Apurva Singh
Communications Lead, India apurva.singh@
At Anna University, contact:
Ms. Revathy +91-9840993560
Contact
Apurva Singh
Communications Lead, India
apurva.singh@
