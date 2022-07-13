Control Your Narrative (CYN) Set For North American Tour This Fall

CYN 2022 Tour

--"The Titan"- Control Your Narrative (CYN), a vast platform for wrestlers, and fans to "tell their story", in partnership with The Hello Group, today announced a 24-date domestic live event tour beginning on October 13 in San Antonio, TX. CYN Live will create experiences that appeal to families and the most passionate fans of professional wrestling. Tickets for the historic first tour are ON-SALE 7/14 (www.ControlYourNarrative.com/tour).CYN Live is headlined by founders "The Titan" Adam Scherr and ec3. CYN will feature appearances from established stars like Flip Gordon, Westin Blake, Austin Aries, Dirty Dango, and a list that will grow by the week. CYN's true intention is to build the stars of tomorrow like Dontae Smiley, Fodder, "Prince" KayKay, "Mecca" Brian Johnson and many more."With CYN, our mission is to create memories, characters and a platform that will last a lifetime," said CYN co-creator ec3. "I have seen the highs and lows of the industry and am determined to make CYN a platform where those following their dream have a place to learn, create, grow and make a living."CYN will give aspiring wrestlers, officials, producers, videographers, and others a chance to showcase their talents through "CYN Initiative". The initiative will take place in several cities across the tour and aims to find talent in front of and behind the camera, giving them the chance to make inroads into a business that has been closed off for so long.Each CYN Live event will serve multiple purposes, first and foremost will be entertaining the live audience. CYN has partnered with Pro Wrestling TV and will also begin a weekly television show, a multi-episode series featuring new and emerging talent and documentary footage of a small business trying to compete in the land of corporate giants."CYN is consistently the most asked about promotion on our network, with fans craving to see its fresh take on wrestling more regularly,"PWTV President Brandon Blackburn said. "And we are thrilled to give the fans what they want by taking CYN to this next phase of its evolution with weekly television programming which will not only star some of today's biggest names in wrestling, but introduce the audience to tomorrow's stars.''Tickets and Meet and Greets ON-SALE July 14th at 10AM CT!Thursday, October 13, 2022 San Antonio, TX Vibes Event CenterFriday, October 14, 2022 Austin, TX Come & Take It LiveSaturday, October 15, 2022 Houston, TX Rise RooftopSunday, October 16, 2022 Fort Worth, TX Rail Club LiveSaturday, October 22, 2022 New Orleans, LA The Joy TheaterSunday, October 23, 2022 Atlanta, GA Heaven at MasqueradeThursday, October 27, 2022 Charlotte, NC Blackbox TheaterFriday, October 28, 2022 Norfolk, VA The Granby TheaterSunday, October 30, 2022 Baltimore, MD Rams Head LiveThursday, November 3, 2022 New York, NY Brooklyn MonarchFriday, November 4, 2022 Reading, PA The ReverbSaturday, November 5, 2022 Sayreville, NJ Starland BallroomSunday, November 6, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music HallThursday, November 10, 2022 Tampa, FL The RitzFriday, November 11, 2022 Orlando, FL Henao Contemporary CenterSaturday, November 12, 2022 West Palm Beach, FL Kelsey TheaterSunday, November 13, 2022 Jacksonville, FL UnderbellyFriday, December 2, 2022 Greenbay, WI Epic Events CenterSaturday, December 3, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Blizzard BrawlSunday, December 4, 2022 Chicago, IL Patio TheaterThursday, December 8, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Irving TheaterFriday, December 9, 2022 St Louis, MO Red FlagSaturday, December 10, 2022 Minneapolis, MN The Lyric at Skyway TheatreSunday, December 11, 2022 Des Moines, IA Wooly'sContacts:Media credentials and interview requests: office@controlyournarrative.comFor more information on CYN Initiative: initiative@controlyournarrative.comControl Your Narrative was founded by professional wrestling champions "The Titan" Adam Scherr and ec3 and their business partner Jedediah Koszewski during the trying times of the pandemic. CYN exists to give established talent a platform to reinvent themselves, while giving new talent an opportunity to "become who they are supposed to be."Follow CYN on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @controlyournarrative and www.controlyournarrative.comhe Hello Group ('THG') is an international entertainment company operating in Los Angeles, London, and Brussels. Divisions include talent management, label services, music publishing, live touring, film/tv production, digital marketing, tech and sports.