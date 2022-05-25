Grime Busters Nassau: Providing Long Island With A Service You Never Thought Existed

LONG ISLAND, N.Y.
- May 30, 2022
- PRLog
-- A pathogen is listed as "a bacterium, virus, or other microorganism that can cause disease". Today, people have begun wising up to companies and individuals that show up to deep clean and sanitize wearing hazmat gear. "This shows me that the chemicals they use are so dangerous that they have to wear that clothing to protect themselves", one concerned homeowner told us, "So what do they do about protection for their customers?" Grime Busters in Nassau, a 24-year old family owned and operated Long Island company, has heard that question more often since the Pandemic and decided to be the first to mitigate the concern. "We've completely eliminated any links to danger associated with deep cleaning and sanitizing, by purchasing all new, state-of-the-
art steam cleaning equipment that requires only one major ingredient, (water) to safely sanitize any surface", said Chris Sullivan, foreman that day at Grime Busters. "We show every customer how the equipment works right before we enter their premises so they become totally familiar with its function and learn firsthand just how safe the steam is for our workers and all the people inside. Then we go in and do our work." he continued. "It's not only about deep cleaning and sanitizing school classrooms and office settings, there are important things you might never have thought of that should be done with steam cleaning. It's good public relations to let employees and visitors know that you have their best health interest at heart when you deep clean and sanitize, and that goes double for restaurants and medical establishments. In fact, the old way of realizing that a deep cleaning had occurred in any area was when your eyes watered and your throat became scratchy from the residual effect of the chemicals used. But not anymore", he added. "Showing an apartment or rental home, or a used auto for a test drive", he continued, "imagine the sense of comfort that a customer gets when knowing it's germ-free. Fitness Centers, Busses, Ubers, Police Stations, don't get me started. We're constantly running incentives on Craigslist primarily in the Skilled Trade Services and Household Services sections to get them to our website or Facebook page. We're getting the word out about this phenomenal way of deep cleaning and sanitizing any way we can", Chris proudly emphasized, "And we can integrate it successfully with any of the other services we perform". 'Who you gonna call?' is the tacit question on their website at www.grimebustersnassau.com
