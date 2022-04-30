World's First and Only NFT Betting System brings Web3 Gamification to IRL Global Sporting Events

The Kentucky Derby can be bet on with NFT purchases, now as easy as swiping a bank card to participate in this stakes based sporting event, buy limited edition art with each bet and get access to Tech Concierges to ensure transaction satisfaction.

-- Art commissioned for a Churchill Downs art competition finds true purpose by joining forces with first of its kind, digital event systems launch with Jumbie Art Derby Week, creating profound and immediate impacts on the 148th Kentucky Derby's status quo, "all-source betting systems", and leverages the potential to surpass the 2021 all-sources wagering record totals of over $300 million USD.In an effort to pioneer the path of simplifying the ease of access to digital decentralized experiences, the Jumbie Art team's invite all adults 18+ to step up to secure their preferred horse to win on Derby Day and just like that, with the click of a button, the swipe of your banking or credit card you can enjoy this digital derby event entry for only $5 USD per bet placed via an Art Ticket purchased in the world's first and only NFT Betting System.Before this literal game changing digital event system technology was made available to the masses, an potentially interested decentralized asset purchaser would be required to set up a digital asset wallet before they could participate in ownership of digital artworks. Teams at Jumbie Art and NFTech are proud to publicly announce their Tech Concierge Service Providers, LUXWEB3NOW have collectively teamed up to make Derby Week even more special this year. This collaboration offers the unique feature of a white glove concierge service for all that do not currently have an active digital asset wallet. Our Award Winning Concierge Team can actively escrow your Art Tickets for up to 30 Days at a time.This Digital Event Art Regulation Tech System (DEAR Tech System) is the collaborative brain child of Kentucky Born, "Revolution Through Color" Artist and Founder of Jumbie Art, Jumbie, and DEAR Tech System Engineer/ Creator Mike Mingucci. The first market test for this proposed system came earlier this year with the sell of the first ever Hemp Food NFT, from Mingucci's client project with his other LUXWEB3NOW partner, NFTech. After helping troubleshoot countless frequently endured issues for Wallet Set Ups, Currency Transfers and first time user errors, the teams dialed in a systems solution to most of the major issues facing the next step in mass adoption of NFTs and other digital decentralized assets. These system solutions resulted in The NFTech & LUXWEB3NOW teams receiving the Elevation Award for the first ever Hemp Food NFT drop on the same day the Hemp Way Foods Full Series 1 was released.The rise of the first NFT Betting System allows for NFT ticket purchaser to win with parameters of Mingucci's system. Every $5 Bet on a Jumbie Art Ticket comes with a limited edition 148th Kentucky Derby NFT, regardless if your preferred horse wins the race."In addition wildly easier access via usage of banking cards to buy into this technology, the fact is, you can't actually lose playing this live version of a gamified NFT Betting System. By purchasing your art ticket(s) for the horse you want to win, you have the power to own these Art Tickets as a collectible, for the rest of your life, regardless of who the winning horse is on Saturday. You bought a fun, interactive piece of history that also happens to art, and it's likely going to end up being worth more than a souvenir cup or an embossed quarter you end eventually end up needing at the parking meter a month later. And, if you need to extract the value off your Art Ticket, you always have the ability to burn it or sell it on the open market yo receive a fair market value on that digital asset," expounds Mingucci on the DEAR Tech System promise for Jumbie Art Derby Week. He further comments, "From these teachable moments and more, we want to help new user become confident in their art investment, conquer unfamiliar lingo and get comfortable within all the processes of interacting within digital market places, and virtual social spaces within the decentralized and metaverse communities."Make history while betting the ponies, collect limited edition art at the same time and don't forget to wear your finest hat. Ladies, gentleman, and everything in-between, NFT betting is taking over The Kentucky Derby, one digital art asset at a time.Ready to bet $5 on your preferred pony with the worlds most user friendly Click2Buy NFT purchase?Visit the Jumbie Art Website to Purchase: