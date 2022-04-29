News By Tag
What is a Periodontist and how dentists and periodontists work together
Periodontists are a dental specialist who specializes in disease of the gums and placing dental implants. Its important for maximum oral health to have a team of general dentists and dental specialists who work together.
Also known as the gingiva, this pink, fleshy tissue surrounds the teeth and covers the jawbone. The gums hold teeth securely in place while acting as a protective barrier and shock absorber. Most people don't realize that the gums can also become an entry point for bacteria, leading to serious medical issues like pneumonia (https://www.colgate.com/
PearlFection Dentistry (https://www.pearlfectiondentistry.com/
What is a Periodontist?
Periodontists are dentists who specialize in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of periodontal disease (gum disease), as well as the placement of dental implants. Periodontics is one of nine specialty areas recognized by the American Dental Association (ADA (https://www.ada.org/
The word periodontal originated from the Greek words "peri", meaning around, and "odon", meaning tooth. With this definition in mind, periodontists are adept at diagnosing and treating conditions related to the gums as well as the jawbone, ligaments, and other tissues that support the teeth.
What does a Periodontist do?
Top periodontists, including Dr. Sharma and Dr. Pasieta of PearlFection Dentistry, favor a proactive approach that begins with prevention and non-surgical treatments and extends to cutting-edge restorations and surgical procedures if and when they are necessary.
Recognizing the Symptoms
Common signs of early-stage periodontal disease (Gingivitis)
Customizing a Treatment Plan with your Periodontist
General dentists receive the training needed to recognize gum disease and treat less serious periodontal cases, but the focused education and training of a periodontist gives them a broader set of diagnostic tools and treatment options.
Once a patient has been referred to a periodontist, they will usually undergo a detailed periodontal exam. A treatment plan will be developed to control or eliminate the symptoms and stop infections from progressing into more severe periodontitis. The periodontist might also request a biopsy (https://www.healthline.com/
Some of the many treatments and surgical procedures commonly performed by periodontists include:
Periodontists and Dental Implants
Periodontists are trained to perform delicate surgical procedures on the jawbone and other tooth-supporting anatomy. This expertise serves them well in the placement of dental implants.
Oral surgeons (https://www.pearlfectiondentistry.com/
Becoming a Periodontist
Periodontists must complete their undergraduate (Bachelors) degree, followed by four years of dental school. From there, they will typically spend three more years in training as a periodontal resident.
During residency, the periodontist-
As board certified or board eligible specialists with a wealth of training, knowledge, and experience, Dr. Sharma and Dr. Pasieta combine an unwavering commitment to their craft with a singular dedication to the health and satisfaction of their patients.
Choosing the Right Periodontist
Many of us establish long-term partnerships with our general dentist. They can also become our trusted advisors when we need to choose a specialist. Direct access to top periodontists who put the health and comfort of their patients first can take some of the stress and worry out of this difficult decision.
With over 47% (https://www.webmd.com/
If you have concerns about the health of your teeth or gums, don't hesitate! The dentists and specialists at PearlFection Dentistry in Frederick Maryland and Urbana Maryland are here to help. Call us at (301) 663-5550 to set up a consultation or visit us at https://www.pearlfectiondentistry.com/
