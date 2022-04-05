David Carpenter, MD to head the NTEF'S "Stop 5G USA"

By: NTEF

Angel De Fazio, BSAT

-- Physicians, health professionals and scientists worldwide are sounding the alarm regarding the effects of wireless technology upon health and the environment.The National Toxic Encephalopathy Foundation fought and won a two and a half-year battle to allow power customers to opt out of smart meters, over concerns of the effects of their wireless radiation transmissions.David O. Carpenter, MD, was the founding Dean of the School of Public Health at the University at Albany. Since 2001, he has been the Director of the Institute for Health and the Environment, University at Albany. The Institute has been designated as Collaborating Centre of the World Health Organization. He has been involved with educating the public and governmental entities of the risks associated with wireless technology, 5G, the Internet of Things and other sources of excessive electromagnetic radiation. He has provided expert testimony in various litigations involving 5G, electro-magnetic frequencies, and toxic exposures."Excessive exogenous wireless radiation exposures at levels that do not cause tissue heating has impacts human health. Frequent use of a cell phone held to the head increases the risk of developing brain cancer. Women who carry an active cell phone in their bra are at elevated risk of breast cancer. Living near to cell towers and powerful transmitters increases risk of leukemia, especially in children. Wireless laptops held in your lap reduces sperm counts. An increasing number of Americans are developing a syndrome of "electro-hypersensitivity", characterized by fatigue, brain fog, abnormal heart rhythm and other rather non-specific symptoms when exposed to elevated levels of wireless radiation. This is almost certainly the basis of the "Havana Syndrome", where US diplomats and security personal appear to have been exposed to elevated microwaves by some hostile force, as documented by the National Academy of Sciences.As for other toxic exposures the fetus and young children are most vulnerable. Using wireless devices upon newborns is courting trouble. No newborn should have a wireless device placed near their crib or upon their diaper to inform the parent that their diaper needs to be changed. There is growing evidence that these forms of early life exposure increase risk of developing leukemia.""The NTEF for over a decade has been advocating for both safer Indoor Air Quality and decrease exposure to wireless exposure. We plan on creating a panel of researchers, physicians and engineers to address tax-payer funded buildings," said Carpenter.Science is now able to document biological changes such as hematological and brain scan changes, associated with exposures to cell phones, WiFi, smart meters and other wireless devices.Gunnar Heuser, MD was able to document brain changes thru the utilization of functional MRI scans. "The abnormality was often described as hyperconnectivity of the anterior component of the default mode in the medial orbitofrontal area. Two other factors were discovered that some of the patients suffered a prior head injury and neuro-toxic chemical exposures.""We as taxpayers are funding government buildings, schools etc., and these buildings should not be a constant source of exposure to EMF, wireless internet etc. With the increasing number of people becoming environmentally ill that probably is predisposing them to the effects of EMF, Internet of Things, in toxic workplaces, schools etc., be the genesis of neuro-cognitive effects of EMF," said Angel De Fazio, President NTEF.