Nonprofits unite at 3rd Annual Summer in Winter Carnival
The event was hosted by Causeway Family of Dealerships and Causeway CARes.
By: Causeway CARes
The public event was held at The Mainland Kitchen & Pub in Manahawkin and featured local nonprofit and community organizations that share in the mission of Causeway CARes, which is to make a direct and profound impact in and around Ocean County in the areas of education, food security and quality of life.
The nonprofits in attendance included:
"It was a privilege to participate in the Summer in Winter Carnival," said Amy VanBezooijen of The HOPE Center. The event is a wonderful opportunity to connect and collaborate with all the amazing organizations who care so deeply for those in our community. After all the challenges of the past two years, it was so heartwarming to see the sheer joy and delight the children and families were experiencing."
21 Plus, Inc. was also thrilled to be part of the Causeway CARes Summer in Winter Carnival. "In addition to seeing the lovely families that stopped by the carnival, it was terrific connecting with the other attending non-profit organizations,"
Heather Price, Director of Recovery Centers at HOPE Sheds Light, had the opportunity to attend the carnival with her family. "The vibe that day between families, non-profit organizations and community partners was extraordinary,"
The Ocean County YMCA, another nonprofit in attendance, was honored to take part in the festivities. "It was a great day with fun, food and great community partners," said Gretchen Insole, Interim CEO at the Ocean County YMCA. "At the Ocean County YMCA, we believe our communities are stronger when everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential. Our vision is to connect and engage people, to enhance lives and build a better community for all. We appreciate Causeway CARes' support and commitment to our mission."
The day included carnival games, boardwalk type food, a magic show and various children's activities like face painting and arts and crafts. Special guests include NFL Star Mike Gesicki, Caricatures by Akbar, Magic Al, Freckles the Clown, TapSnap Photos and DJ Meatball.
The afternoon topped off with Gesicki signing autographs for a suggested donation of $10 each, raising $3,450. Dave Wintrode, President of Causeway Family of Dealerships/
About Causeway CARes
Causeway CARes' mission is to make a direct and profound impact in and around Ocean County in the areas of education, food security and quality of life. Founded in 2004 and funded by the Wintrode Family Foundation, Inc., Causeway CARes strives to make the community a better place to live grow and thrive. To learn more, visit http://www.CausewayCARes.com.
