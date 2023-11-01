Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Causeway CARes 5K raises over 70K for Homelessness and Home Repair Needs in Ocean County
By: Causeway CARes
"We carefully selected Family Promise of the Jersey Shore and Project Home Repair as this year's 5K beneficiaries because both organizations are on a mission to ensure everyone in Ocean County has a safe, healthy space to call home, which is something that Causeway cares deeply about," said Wintrode.
Family Promise of the Jersey Shore has been a 5K beneficiary since 2022. The nonprofit's mission is to partner with communities to guide homeless children and their families toward achieving sustainable independence.
This year, Project Home Repair was also selected as a 5K beneficiary. Project Home Repair is a coalition of Ocean County-based nonprofit organizations dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for the aging, disabled and vulnerable populations of Ocean County by providing necessary home repair services through collaboration, compassion and community. Coalition members include: Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity, Southern Ocean Habitat for Humanity, Starve Poverty International and Homes for All.
"What I love about partnering these two organizations together is it really reflects a reality of the hidden housing need in our community. People don't experience housing issues in isolation," said Joe Stroffolino, Race Director/Director of Advertising and Marketing, Causeway Cars/Causeway CARes .
"This funding that Causeway CARes generously provided to Family Promise of the Jersey Shore will help us to provide prevention services for families," said Elizabeth Golla, Executive Director of Family Promise of Southern Ocean County.
Family Promise of Southern Ocean Counties steps in where applicable to help meet families in the midst of the trials they face in order to assist them with paying back rent, back mortgage and utilities. "We also help fix vehicles so that individuals can get to work and that will hopefully prevent them from being homeless in the first place," Golla added.
In 2022, FPJS served over 386 families in Ocean County, NJ, a 125% increase from 2019. Through prevention, shelter, education and/or stabilization, FPJS served 1,400 unique individuals in 2022 alone.
Today, Family Promise of the Jersey Shore is in need for funding and partners to support local families by providing shelter. "We have a waiting list of families that are in desperate need of shelters," Golla said.
"Project Home Repair will utilize the funding from Causeway CARes to will help support projects such as roof and gutter repairs and ramp construction and repairs for accessibility and safety for the vulnerable populations in Ocean County," stated Kristine Novakowski, Executive Director of Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity, Project Home Repair coalition member organization. "The pressing needs for critical home repairs surpass the capacity of any single local organization. Through the coalition, we are able to deploy expertise to meet the home repair needs."
Project Home Repair works to identify and undertake essential home repairs, ensuring that individuals and families can live safely and comfortably in their homes. The coalition's collective effort and partnerships will play a pivotal role in fostering a stronger and more resilient community in Ocean County.
To learn more or to donate to Family Promise of the Jersey Shore or Project Home Repair, please visit familypromiseofthejerseyshore.org and projecthomerepair.org.
The Causeway 5K was supported Event Sponsors: La Jarochita Mexican Restaurant and OceanFirst Bank, Race Sponsors: Tide Table Group, Hackensak Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center, Greenbriar Oceanaire Women's Club, FWH Associates, P.A., ChargeSmart EV and Dave's Electric, Diamond Sponsor: Shore Sports Network, Platinum Sponsors: Clover Coffee, Jr Henderson Labs, Mainland Holiday Inn, Kiwanis Club, Nick Ippolito North Eastern, John Guire Supply, Design 446, Pattie Romano RE/MAX Realty, Diamond Media Solutions, Auto Trader, All Risk, American Wear, CARFAX, Bagels & Beyond, Glendenning Mortgage Corporation, Narcissus Florals, Fusaro Pizza, Auto Image, Elite Detailing, Gold Sponsors: The Local, Dealer Teamwork, Rick Galgano, Rudy Schoenberg Landscaping, KCS Landscaping and Tree Removal, Geico Local Office – Hari Roth, Walters, Calloway's Restaurant & Bar, Cars.com/Dealer Inspire, Morning Start Services, Silver Sponsors: Comparion Insurance, M Rank Roofing, Auto and Truck Connection, LBI Hot Springs, Mountain Millwork, Abbey Insurance LLC, Good Friend Electric, Fence Financial LLC, NJ Logo Wear, Pepe and Wintrode, Jetty, Thompson Car and Truck, All County Exteriors, TGI Fridays of Manahawkin, Beachwood & Pine Beach PBA Local 253, Chick-fil-A of Manahawkin.
About Causeway CARes
Causeway CARes' mission is to make a direct and profound impact in and around Ocean County in the areas of education, food security and quality of life. Founded in 2004 and funded by the Wintrode Family Foundation, Inc., Causeway CARes strives to make the community a better place to live, grow and thrive. To learn more, visit https://CausewayCARes.com.
Contact
Allison Brown
***@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse