Award Winning Nonprofit Seeks to Restore Confidence In the Midst of Crisis Among Young Girls & Women
On March 26th and 27th, Diamond In the Rough Youth Development Program will host the inaugural She's Got Confidence Global Virtual Summit online – packed with workshops, speakers, and seminars devoted to empowering adolescents and teen girls
By: Diamond In The Rough Youth Development Program
The summit includes three interactive tracks, with each one offering topics specific to middle school-age girls, high school girls, and a separate track for parents, mentors, and youth leaders. Panelists and presenters include Dr. Johnetta McSwain, an Emmy-winning documentarian, author, and life coach; author, entrepreneur, and podcast host Jenna Banks; actress Sharita Barnaby, and many more women whose accomplishments span a diverse array of interests.
"The impact of the recent COVID-19 global pandemic has impacted and disrupted the lives of youth and families around the world," observed Dr. Nicole Steele, Founder and Executive Director of Diamond In The Rough Youth Development Program and President of Gem Makers, LLC. "As a result, countless girls have found it extremely difficult to navigate these uncertain times, leading to heightened levels of isolation, anxiety, worry, and uncertainty, all taking a drastic toll on their self-confidence, mental health, and motivation."
The She's Got Confidence Global Virtual Summit kicks off at 9:45 A.M. on Saturday, March 26th with a full day of presentations and interactive workshops designed to help participants thrive, make connections, and celebrate sisterhood. Attendees will have a chance to share their own talents later that evening during the Saturday Night Showcase. Participants will also have an opportunity on Sunday, March 27th, to nurture their souls during a special spiritual enrichment component.
All who plan to attend should register by March 20th, 2022 via the conference website. Special discounts and promotions are available including group rates. Tickets can be purchased at ShesGotConfidence - Diamond In The Rough (ditr.org) (https://www.ditr.org/
Although this is their first virtual summit, DITR is no stranger to leveraging the power of online events to uplift young women and girls. Since 2004, the organization has served girls and families throughout metro Atlanta providing a variety of programs including mentoring, leadership training, career coaching, and family enrichment activities to girls ages 4-18.
While the pandemic had reduced in-person sessions, DITR has found ways to continue to nurture, inspire, and educate young women in their community through an array of virtual programs, including their weekly flagship Clusters Group Mentoring Program.
Carson Moore, High School Senior and longtime member and youth leader within Diamond In The Rough says, "I'm hoping to gain a better sense of who I am by discovering my strengths and by redefining my confidence during the Global Summit." She and her peers have been actively involved in the planning and promotion of this event.
To learn more about the She's Got Confidence Global Virtual Summit, as well as Diamond In the Rough's year-round youth development and leadership programs, visit the organization online at Diamond In The Rough - Diamond In The Rough (ditr.org) (https://www.ditr.org/
Nicole Steele
***@ditr.org
