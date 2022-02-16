News By Tag
Mayor Cantrell Keeps NOLA Culture Alive with Family Gras, The Batistes & More
In advance of Mardi Gras, The Batistes, NOLA's Royal Family of Music join in Family Gras Celebration with thanks to Mayor Cantrell and her Office of Cultural Economy, Keeping Music, NOLA's Cuisine & Joy Flowing!
By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
And the beat goes on with Louisiana Hall of Famer, David Batiste on today, Saturday, February 19, 2022 in the line-up at Family Gras, a free music festival taking place two weeks in advance of Fat Tuesday.
"As we always say ' music is healing' and it's great to be leading the way to getting back on track after two years of having the music scene in New Orleans impacted by the pandemic," said David Batiste. "It's great to be a part of a festival paying tribute to Allen Toussaint and on the same bill as Marie Osmond, Sister Sledge, Girl Named Tom, Ann Wilson of Heart and others including the Batiste Brothers working to safely bring back the music.
Family Gras, just a few minutes from downtown New Orleans, yearly has had crowds surpassing 80,000 people. Held from Friday, February 18, through Sunday, February 20, Family Gras includes national and Louisiana artists, interactive games, New Orleans cuisine, kids entertainment and more.
"It's a family affair in more ways than one," said Damon Batiste, New Orleans Cultural Ambassador and Founder of NOSACONN, Inc. (New Orleans South Africa Connection). "My Dad's Band, 'David and the Gladiators' and also my uncle Paul's band, "The Batiste Brothers" are helping to bring back the fun and music. And above all, Mayor Cantrell and her Office of Cultural Economy are leading the way for New Orleans' culture to take center stage in the nation and the world with our own unique NOLA Flava!"
Photo:
Alana Harris, Deputy of Arts and Culture
Lisa Alexis, Director of Mayor's Office of Culture Economy
Damon Batiste, Musician & Founder of NOSACONN~New Orleans-South Africa Connection
Bryon S. Cornelison, Deputy Director of Programs
Bryon S. Cornelison, Deputy Director of Programs
