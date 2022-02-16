 
The Future of Energy - H2 Energy Group Introduces Affordable Green Hydrogen

Combining extensive energy experience with a suite of technologies, H2 Energy Group is seeking to transform the global energy market with a clean, low-cost Hydrogen solution
By:
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Feb. 19, 2022 - PRLog -- AUSTIN, TX – The future of Green Hydrogen is here with the introduction of H2 Energy Group's transformational, economic and environmentally-friendly green hydrogen technology solution.

H2 Energy Group, Inc. (https://h2eg.com/), based in Austin, Texas, aims to be one of the world's most affordable, sustainable, and renewable hydrogen producers. The company's unique technology has a competitive production cost with the predominately used steam methane reformed (SMR) hydrogen but is not made from natural gas, and most importantly, doesn't need to consume 9 kilogram of water per kilogram of hydrogen produced.

"H2 Energy believes hydrogen is the most attractive solution currently available to replace fossil fuels for heavy transport and industrial applications," said Christopher Headrick, Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer, of H2 Energy Group. "Unfortunately, about 95% of hydrogen production today is derived from natural gas. We believe that H2 Energy offers an environmentally friendly, economically sustainable and renewable source of hydrogen. We want to bring our affordable green hydrogen solution to every market in the world."

Over the past year the renewable hydrogen market has become one of the hottest topics in the energy industry. According to industry analysts, global hydrogen projects are expected to reach $11 trillion by 2050, with green hydrogen sales projected near $2.5 trillion annually.

"We believe that achieving a multi-trillion world market in renewable hydrogen production in less than 30 years will be one of the most significant market shifts in the industrial age," Headrick added. "H2 Energy's mission is to assist in one of the largest energy transitions in history."

Key features of H2 Energy's hydrogen technology include:

Cost/Value
  • Cost comparable with steam-methane reforming technologies
  • About 25% of the cost of solar or wind-derived hydrogen
  • Environmentally-friendly carbon neutral and small footprints

Convenient Groundbreaking Technology
  • Scalable and modular worldwide
  • Proprietary process uses proven High-Yield Fast Pyrolysis components
  • 100% sustainable and renewable woody biomass feedstock

"The current industry standard for the production of hydrogen is electrolysis, which is grossly inefficient in its use of electricity and water," Headrick said. "H2 Energy estimates that we can sell our green hydrogen for about half of the current cost of hydrogen and still generate strong returns."

The company plans to initially provide green hydrogen to agriculture and transportation markets including heavy transport, trucking, trains and ships.

ABOUT H2 ENERGY GROUP

H2 Energy Group, Inc., based in Austin, Texas, plans to utilize cutting-edge technology to economically produce sustainable and renewable hydrogen and electricity from biomass in remote locations without reliance on the power grid. For more information, visit https://h2eg.com/

Investment Contact:

Information regarding the H2 Energy Reg CF capital raise is available through Castle Placement, LLC at Castle Placement – H2 Energy Group Landing Page (https://castleplacement.com/portfolio/h2energy-v1-220114/).

Contact
Christopher Headrick
***@h2eg.com
Email:***@h2eg.com Email Verified
Tags:Hydrogen
Industry:Energy
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Subject:Companies
