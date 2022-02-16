News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
The Future of Energy - H2 Energy Group Introduces Affordable Green Hydrogen
Combining extensive energy experience with a suite of technologies, H2 Energy Group is seeking to transform the global energy market with a clean, low-cost Hydrogen solution
H2 Energy Group, Inc. (https://h2eg.com/)
"H2 Energy believes hydrogen is the most attractive solution currently available to replace fossil fuels for heavy transport and industrial applications,"
Over the past year the renewable hydrogen market has become one of the hottest topics in the energy industry. According to industry analysts, global hydrogen projects are expected to reach $11 trillion by 2050, with green hydrogen sales projected near $2.5 trillion annually.
"We believe that achieving a multi-trillion world market in renewable hydrogen production in less than 30 years will be one of the most significant market shifts in the industrial age," Headrick added. "H2 Energy's mission is to assist in one of the largest energy transitions in history."
Key features of H2 Energy's hydrogen technology include:
Cost/Value
Convenient Groundbreaking Technology
"The current industry standard for the production of hydrogen is electrolysis, which is grossly inefficient in its use of electricity and water," Headrick said. "H2 Energy estimates that we can sell our green hydrogen for about half of the current cost of hydrogen and still generate strong returns."
The company plans to initially provide green hydrogen to agriculture and transportation markets including heavy transport, trucking, trains and ships.
ABOUT H2 ENERGY GROUP
H2 Energy Group, Inc., based in Austin, Texas, plans to utilize cutting-edge technology to economically produce sustainable and renewable hydrogen and electricity from biomass in remote locations without reliance on the power grid. For more information, visit https://h2eg.com/
Investment Contact:
Information regarding the H2 Energy Reg CF capital raise is available through Castle Placement, LLC at Castle Placement – H2 Energy Group Landing Page (https://castleplacement.com/
Contact
Christopher Headrick
***@h2eg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse