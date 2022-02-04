News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Macy's & TEDC Announce Distribution Center in Lovett Industrial & Clarion Partners Industrial Park
The 900,000 square-foot Macy's Inc. distribution center in Tomball will provide substantial opportunities for growth in future years. Construction on the new facility will begin in March 2022 with completion expected in mid-2023.
By: Tomball Economic Development Corporation
"We are thrilled to welcome such an iconic company to Tomball. Macy's decision to bring its local fulfillment and distribution operations here is a testament to Tomball's strategic advantages,"
Construction on the new facility will begin in March 2022. The 900,000 square-foot distribution center in Tomball will provide substantial opportunities for growth in future years. The new facility will continue to support customers across the country focusing on furniture, bedding and toy fulfillment during peak season with opportunities to expand into online fulfillment.
Macy's colleagues currently working at the Houston distribution center will have the opportunity to transfer to the new facility upon its completion in mid-2023. Macy's will also hire for a range of positions to support this new fulfillment center.
"We are excited about relocating to Tomball and our continued investment in the Houston area. This new facility will have the capacity to support our business growth as a premier digitally led omnichannel retailer serving our growing base of valued customers," said Dennis Mullahy, Macy's, Inc. chief supply chain officer. "Our expansion reflects the hard work and tenacity of our exceptional colleagues at our current facility. We look forward to welcoming our colleagues into the new fulfillment center in 2023 and bringing new job opportunities to the community."
Macy's strives to be a preferred employer through an unwavering commitment to all colleagues and their well-being. The company offers exciting and fulfilling career opportunities, competitive pay, bilingual work environment, merchandise discount, flexible scheduling and access to a new debt-free education program for part-time and full-time colleagues. New job opportunities will be posted on macys.com/jobs as they become available.
Lovett Industrial and Clarion Partners are currently developing 240 acres at Highway 249 and Rocky Road, directly south of the Grand Parkway into what will become the premier business park in the Houston metropolitan area. The development is expected to include more than three million square feet of class A industrial and retail space.
"Lovett Industrial and Clarion Partners' development adds another prominent option in Tomball for businesses looking to expand their operations. Tomball has become a premier destination for industrial and commercial development and this project ensures we will remain that way," added Violette.
About the Tomball Economic Development Corporation
The mission of the Tomball Economic Development Corporation is to promote economic development in the City of Tomball through the attraction of new business and industry and the retention of existing businesses by providing the resources that enable and advance the general well-being of the community. For more information visit Tomballtxedc.org
Contact
Winkler Public Relations
***@winklerpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse