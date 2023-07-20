Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Construction Industry Recognizes Mobil Steel as a Safety Leader
By: Mobil Steel International, Inc.
Mobil Steel employees worked during 2022 without incurring a job-related injury that required medical care or time away from work. STEP members work nearly seven times safer than the construction industry average, according to data compiled by ABC.
ABC's STEP initiative is a world-class safety management system credited with improving overall safety performance. The process incorporates Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards. STEP also incorporates other key components of contractor safety and health programs, such as sharing safety best practices and immersing employees in a passionate safety culture. Some safety techniques implemented to prevent injuries include employing tool box talks and conducting job hazard safety evaluations.
Stepping up as a leader in the construction industry, as measured by the ABC STEP program, is a result of an engrained culture of safety cultivated over recent years at Mobil Steel, according to Leonard A. Bedell, President and CEO of Mobil Steel (http://www.mobilsteel.com/
"Reinforcing our commitment to safety has now established an expectation of our employees and managers that we will not compromise safety at Mobil Steel," said Bedell.
Prior to the five consecutive years of Diamond Level safety performance, Mobil Steel employees had stepped up their safety performance each year to a higher level of achievement. The Houston steel fabricator earned its initial STEP recognition – a silver designation in 2016, moved to gold level in 2017 and platinum in 2018 before earning its first top-rank diamond classification in 2019.
Bedell is grateful for his employees' focus and effort on safety performance while the company remains busy fabricating steel during a growing economy. "Earning the highest level National ABC STEP (http://www.abcstep.org/
Doing all the right things for safety to return home was a theme of OSHA Area Director Mark Briggs' keynote address during the STEP award recognition. "Every one of us is involved in safety," Briggs told nearly 400 ABC Houston Chapter members as he applauded ABC members for commitment to safety. "As evidenced by the number of STEP awards, ABC people are doing all the right things to get people home safely. This commitment to safety also makes business more profitable and helps companies better execute their business."
Bedell agrees that safety is good for business "We work hard to hire and retain our talented employees. We need them here each day to produce quality work and superior service for our customers."
About Mobil Steel International, Inc.
Mobil Steel International, Inc (http://www.mobilsteel.com/)
Contact
Dennis Winkler, Winkler Public Relations
***@winklerpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse