July 2023
Construction Industry Recognizes Mobil Steel as a Safety Leader

By: Mobil Steel International, Inc.
 
HOUSTON - July 24, 2023 - PRLog -- Mobil Steel International, Inc. earned its fifth consecutive Diamond Level STEP safety recognition, the top-level safety performance within the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), a national construction industry trade association representing more than 22,000 members. The Houston steel fabricator was recognized during the ABC Greater Houston Chapter membership breakfast hosted by the local chapter's safety committee July 14.

Mobil Steel employees worked during 2022 without incurring a job-related injury that required medical care or time away from work. STEP members work nearly seven times safer than the construction industry average, according to data compiled by ABC.

ABC's STEP initiative is a world-class safety management system credited with improving overall safety performance. The process incorporates Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards. STEP also incorporates other key components of contractor safety and health programs, such as sharing safety best practices and immersing employees in a passionate safety culture. Some safety techniques implemented to prevent injuries include employing tool box talks and conducting job hazard safety evaluations.

Stepping up as a leader in the construction industry, as measured by the ABC STEP program, is a result of an engrained culture of safety cultivated over recent years at Mobil Steel, according to Leonard A. Bedell, President and CEO of Mobil Steel (http://www.mobilsteel.com/). Mobil Steel recognizes employees throughout the year with safety achievement awards and safety luncheons.

"Reinforcing our commitment to safety has now established an expectation of our employees and managers that we will not compromise safety at Mobil Steel," said Bedell.

Prior to the five consecutive years of Diamond Level safety performance, Mobil Steel employees had stepped up their safety performance each year to a higher level of achievement. The Houston steel fabricator earned its initial STEP recognition – a silver designation in 2016, moved to gold level in 2017 and platinum in 2018 before earning its first top-rank diamond classification in 2019.

Bedell is grateful for his employees' focus and effort on safety performance while the company remains busy fabricating steel during a growing economy. "Earning the highest level National ABC STEP (http://www.abcstep.org/) recognition for five consecutive years validates that our Mobil Steel employees have created a safe and healthy workplace," added Bedell. "Safety is personal. When we arrive at work each day, everyone expects to return home to our loved ones in a healthy condition."

Doing all the right things for safety to return home was a theme of OSHA Area Director Mark Briggs' keynote address during the STEP award recognition. "Every one of us is involved in safety," Briggs told nearly 400 ABC Houston Chapter members as he applauded ABC members for commitment to safety. "As evidenced by the number of STEP awards, ABC people are doing all the right things to get people home safely. This commitment to safety also makes business more profitable and helps companies better execute their business."

Bedell agrees that safety is good for business "We work hard to hire and retain our talented employees. We need them here each day to produce quality work and superior service for our customers."

About Mobil Steel International, Inc.

Mobil Steel International, Inc (http://www.mobilsteel.com/). fabricates steel used in some of the world's essential industries: chemical, manufacturing, petroleum, communication, clean fuels, and power utilities, as well as commercial construction. Mobil Steel, which has been at its South Wayside Drive facility in Houston for more than 50 years, has a production capacity of more than 1,000 tons per month in its 80,000 square feet of plant and office facilities under roof, providing flexibility to manage multiple projects. The 8.5-acre site is located within major freeway access to the refining and petrochemical complex in the Gulf Coast region.  Mobil Steel is quality certified by the American Institute of Steel Construction (http://www.aisc.org/) (AISC). Mobil Steel is active in Associated Builders and Contractors (http://www.abchouston.org/), Associated General Contractors (http://www.agchouston.org/), Association of Chemical Industry of Texas (http://www.acit.org/), and American Welding Society (http://www.aws.org/). The company is a sponsoring member of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region (http://www.allianceportregion.com/) and a member of the East End, Pasadena and Pearland Chambers of Commerce. Mobil Steel is a registered small business with the Small Business Administration. For information about Mobil Steel visit www.mobilsteel.com.

Mobil Steel International, Inc.
Houston - Texas - United States
