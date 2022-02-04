 
February 2022
Causeway CARes unveils new vision

Causeway CARes serves various nonprofit, local and community-based organizations in Ocean County by assisting with their respective outreach efforts to encourage their long-term sustainability, collaboration and spread awareness of their cause.
MANAHAWKIN, N.J. - Feb. 8, 2022 - PRLog -- Empower. Collaborate. Impact. Causeway CARes stands firmly by these three words as it seeks to help its neighbors and positively impact the community. Founded in 2004 and funded by the Wintrode Family Foundation, Inc., Causeway CARes recently unveiled its new look with an updated logo, website (CausewayCARes.com), vision and mission as it continues to make the community a better place to live, grow and thrive.

Causeway CARes has also announced that its annual "Summer in Winter Carnival" will take place on Sunday, March 20 at the Holiday Inn of Manahawkin. The public event will feature local nonprofit and community organizations, carnival games, boardwalk type food, a magic show and various children's activities like face painting, arts and crafts, and more.

The Wintrode Family has always been driven by the desire to give back to the community it serves through partnerships with local organizations and encouraging their collaboration to fulfill a greater need. As an extension of Causeway Family of Dealerships, which was founded in 1969, Causeway CARes exists to offer consistent support, compassion, time and resources for community members in need.

"Serving the local community has always been at the heart of the Causeway family," said David Wintrode, President of Causeway Family of Dealerships. "That's why we are so excited to take 2022 in stride as we continue to be a driver of change in the community."

Causeway CARes' mission is to make a direct and profound impact in and around Ocean County in the areas of education, food security and quality of life. To fulfill this mission, Causeway CARes gives back to the community by offering time and resources, as well as financial donations and scholarship opportunities; facilitating event sponsorships; encouraging volunteerism and social responsibility and organizing vehicle giveaways for its nonprofit and community partners through the "CauseWheels Vehicle Donation Program".

The goals of Causeway CARes are to:
  • Fill the present needs in the community through generous giving and continuous support;
  • Provide food security and literacy opportunities;
  • Partner with various nonprofit, local and community-based organizations to ensure their long-term success and encourage collaboration between them;
  • Continue to grow and raise awareness of its presence and be a trusted voice and asset in Ocean County.
"In all our endeavors, we promise to utilize our resources to care for and positively impact community members in need," said Joe Stroffolino, Director of Advertising and Marketing for the Causeway Family of Dealerships.

Causeway CARes will continue to utilize The Causeway Gazette to promote positive news in the community. The publication, which launched in July 2013 and is available in print and digital forms, has a current circulation of 26,500.  "Our goal through The Causeway Gazette has always been to provide inspiring, informative content to local residents," said Stroffolino, who also serves as Editor of the publication. "We also offer free event promotion and article submissions from Ocean County nonprofit organizations."

Through the years, Wintrode has served on various nonprofit boards like the United Way, Southern Ocean Medical Center, The Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties and many others. Causeway Family of Dealerships also supports local high school education foundations. To support these and other nonprofits, Causeway CARes has hosted various community events from coat and food drives to carnivals and 5Ks.

"It has always been a wonderful privilege serving in and being part of our amazing community," said Wintrode. "We are excited to see what the future holds for Causeway CARes as we know that where there is such a great need in the community, there will be an even greater impact."

About Causeway CARes

Causeway CARes' mission is to make a direct and profound impact in and around Ocean County in the areas of education, food security and quality of life. Founded in 2004 and funded by the Wintrode Family Foundation, Inc., Causeway CARes strives to make the community a better place to live grow and thrive. To learn more, visit https://causewaycares.com/.

