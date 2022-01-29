 
News By Tag
* Build for Rent
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2022
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
4321
January 2022
313029

Follow on Google News

TruAmerica Multifamily Launches Build-for-Rent Development Division

Taps BFR Industry Veteran Mitch Rotta to Lead New Initiative
By: TruAmerica Multifamily
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 2, 2022 - PRLog -- TruAmerica Multifamily has launched a Build-For-Rent ("BFR") development division to build townhome and single-family rental communities in suburban submarkets that are synergistic with its existing vertically integrated multifamily platform, announced CEO and founder Robert Hart.  Veteran BFR executive Mitch Rotta has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director to lead the new initiative.

The initial roll-out of TruAmerica's in-house BFR platform will be in high growth Southwest, Southeast and Texas suburban markets, which represents approximately 60% of the firm's $16.1 billion multifamily portfolio.

"The changing demographics of the U.S., the ongoing affordability-challenges and credit qualification standards of homebuying for Americans has led to a steep decline in home ownership rates, but the desire to live in a home remains high," says Hart.   "BFR is a natural extension of our workforce housing platform because it complements the same demographics that make up our Class B multifamily strategy.  It provides yet another housing option for working-class Americans who can't afford to own a home or would just prefer to rent."

Rotta has been involved in the burgeoning BFR space for the majority of his career, most recently with Tricor Homes, a leading build-for-rent construction operator and builder.  As Director of New Construction and Executive Vice President of Acquisitions he oversaw the entire lifecycle of the firm's build-for-rent program from land acquisition through vertical construction.    Previously, Rotta acted as a consultant to a wide variety of BFR investors and operators assisting them with site planning, design, budgeting, scheduling, equity and debt, and financial modeling.

Rotta will tap his extensive relationships within the build-for-rent industry to assemble TruAmerica's in-house BFR development team which will include experienced professionals in land acquisition, entitlement and construction.

"We are actively engaged in acquiring entitled land and anticipate closing on several land parcels in North Carolina, Texas and Florida with the intent on starting construction on our first communities by the end of the year," said Rotta.

TruAmerica will focus on communities with townhomes ranging in size from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet and single-family homes between 1,800 to 2,200 square feet with rents affordable to working class American families.

"As we grow our investor fund business, our BFR platform will be yet another avenue for our existing LPs to invest in the TruAmerica brand," added Noah Hochman, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Head of Capital Markets.

About TruAmerica Multifamily

TruAmerica Multifamily is a vertically integrated, value-add multifamily investment firm based in Los Angeles. Since its founding in 2013 by Robert Hart, TruAmerica has been one of the country's most active multifamily investors and manages a portfolio of approximately 59,000 units across prime locations throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Nevada, Oregon, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington. For more information on TruAmerica Multifamily, visit http://www.truamerica.com

Contact
Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.
***@dbrpr.com
End
Email:***@dbrpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Build for Rent
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DB&R Marketing Communications News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Feb 02, 2022 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share