Moonstream DAO uses Chainlink VRF to power randomized in-game rewards for Crypto Unicorns
By: Moonstream
Crypto Unicorns is a Polygon-based play-to-earn NFT game developed by Laguna Games. Moonstream DAO developed a minigame in which unicorns can explore the Dark Forest at the edge of their realm. In exchange, they receive an in-game currency called Unicorn Milk and can sacrifice that Unicorn Milk for a chance at earning various in-game rewards.
Moonstream DAO used Chainlink Verifiable Random Function* (VRF) to determine which rewards a player receives when they sacrifice Unicorn Milk.
A random number generator for blockchain games has to be transparent to the players but also secure enough to prevent tampering by miners. Off-chain solutions do not provide transparency. Randomness derived from blockchain data like block hashes can be exploited by miners or validators.
We chose Chainlink VRF because it's based on academic research, supported by a battle-tested oracle network, and secured through the generation and on-chain verification of cryptographic proofs.
Moonstream DAO devised a new way of deriving multiple, independent random numbers from a single call to the Chainlink VRF, just one of the innovations we are making for the NFT gaming community.
Moonstream DAO is a project that helps developers connect their off-chain infrastructure to the on-chain game ecosystem. Moonstream's Terminus protocol allows NFT game developers to create on-chain loyalty programs as well as markets for in-game items on the blockchain.
"In the Dark Forest project we used the power of Moonstream's technological breakthroughs to make positive changes in the NFT gaming industry. Moonstream DAO also allows game developers to focus more on creating a fun gaming experience and less on figuring out the caveats of blockchain development"
About Moonstream DAO
Moonstream DAO (https://moonstream.to/
Moonstream DAO has been providing Crypto Unicorns with on-chain analytics since they launched. The Dark Forest smart contract uses Terminus—a protocol by Moonstream DAO, to represent in-game items.
All technology we built is open source. To learn more and to use Moonstream DAO for your project visit our GitHub and website.
About Chainlink
Chainlink is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink oracle networks provide smart contracts with a way to reliably connect to any external API and leverage secure off-chain computations for enabling feature-rich applications. Chainlink currently secures tens of billions of dollars across DeFi, insurance, gaming, and other major industries, and offers global enterprises and leading data providers a universal gateway to all blockchains.
Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link. To discuss an integration, reach out to an expert.
*https://chain.link/
