Front Light Building Company Welcomes Matt O'Shaughnessy as Director of Sales & Concierge

Bluffton, SC — Front Light Building Company is proud to announce the addition of Matt O'Shaughnessy as the organization's new Director of Sales and Concierge, marking a significant milestone in the continued company growth.

By: Front Light Building Company

Media Contact

Matt O'Shaughnessy

Front Light Building Company

***@frontlightbuildingco.com

843.380.4800 Ext. 721 Matt O'ShaughnessyFront Light Building Company843.380.4800 Ext. 721

End

--Front Light Building Company is pleased to announce the addition of Matt O'Shaughnessy as Director of Sales and Concierge. This appointment represents an important step in the continued growth of the company's luxury custom home and client experience platform throughout the Lowcountry.Matt brings a strong combination of service, construction experience, and client focused leadership to Front Light. He served four years in the United States Coast Guard before entering the residential construction industry through Georgia Southern University's Construction Management Program.Following his education, Matt worked as a superintendent for a luxury custom home builder, where he developed hands on experience delivering high end residential projects. He later transitioned into plan development and sales, guiding clients through the full pre construction process for more than seven years, from initial consultation through groundbreaking.Matt continued his career as Builders Liaison for The Cliffs, one of the region's most established luxury residential communities. In this role, he supported builders, homeowners, and development partners while helping maintain high standards for design, quality, and service.Most recently, Matt returned to the Lowcountry to co found Revival Renovations with his wife, Heather. The design forward renovation company quickly built a reputation for premium homeowner experiences, thoughtful design solutions, and attention to detail. The firm's service driven approach closely aligns with Front Light's values and long term vision.Matt and Heather live in Bluffton with their three children, ages 10, 7, and 1, and are proud to call the Lowcountry home.As Director of Sales and Concierge, Matt will lead the next phase of Front Light Building Company's luxury client experience. His responsibilities include expanding the custom home and luxury sales division, supporting growth in premier communities such as Palmetto Bluff, and strengthening relationships with strategic development partners.He will also focus on enhancing the customer journey across every touchpoint, from the first conversation through design, construction, and long term homeownership. His process driven approach is designed to ensure a consistent, hospitality focused experience for every client.A key initiative under Matt's leadership will be the expansion of Front Light's concierge program. This offering will provide ongoing post construction support, reinforcing the company's commitment to long term client relationships.As part of this transition, Revival Renovations will be rebranded as Revival Renovations, a Front Light Building Company. This integration adds a dedicated renovation and design service for clients seeking premium enhancements delivered with Front Light's five star standard of care."We are thrilled to welcome Matt O'Shaughnessy to Front Light Building Company. His experience, leadership, and commitment to the client journey align perfectly with our vision. Matt represents the values we stand for, and we are excited to build the next chapter together."Matt's addition comes at a key moment as Front Light continues to expand its homebuilding, renovation, and client experience offerings across the Lowcountry. His leadership strengthens the company's foundation and supports its mission to deliver an exceptional experience for every homeowner.Warm regards,Matt GreenPresident & CEOFront Light Building Company