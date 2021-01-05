News By Tag
Fiery Seahorse Productions To Present 2022 Reading of Ye-Xian: The Chinese Cinderella
Marie Yuen's Adaptation of "Ye-Xian: The Chinese Cinderella" Showcases April 30th at the Chinese American Museum of Chicago ***** Ginger Leopoldo Named Director *****
Marie Yuen's adaptation is based on "Yeh-Shen: A Cinderella Story From China," as retold by Ai-Ling Louie from a story translated from The Miscellaneous Record of Yu Yang as written by Tuan Ch'eng-Shih. Marie Yuen has adapted this magical story for musical theater, serving not only as book writer but as a lyricist on the project. The project currently also includes some music and some lyrics by Liz Lai of the Greater Los Angeles, California Area. Yuen and Lai worked from the Chinese version of the story, adapted into English by Yuen.
ENERI Communications is serving as agency of record. Rieny G. Cualoping has been selected as Executive Producer for the 2022 Reading of C2.
DIRECTOR AND CASTING NEWS
Fiery Seahorse Productions and C2 Team's Executive Producer Rieny G. Cualoping are pleased to announce today that Ginger Leopoldo of Chicago has been named as C2's director. Leopoldo is an actress, director, producer, educator and community organizer. She is a proud founding member of Pintig Cultural Group, now celebrating its 30th Anniversary. She is the Founding Artistic Director of the Center for Immigrant Resources and Community Arts (CIRCA), among numerous other accomplishments.
Fiery Seahorse Productions and C2 Team's Executive Producer Rieny G. Cualoping are also pleased to announce today that Lawrence Lin of San Diego, formerly of Chicagoland, is serving as C2's Project Consultant, especially in the area of Chinese culture. Lin is a director, producer, singer, art director and performer. In 1993, he was the founder of the Performing Arts Club of Chinese Americans at Greater Chicago (PACCAGC).
The piece is written for a cast of seven, with two roles cast as multiple characters. Fiery Seahorse Productions and C2 Team's Executive Producer Rieny G. Cualoping also announce that the cast for Marie Yuen's "Ye-Xian: The Chinese Cinderella,"
A search is underway for Ye Xian, The Chinese Cinderella and The King of Tuo Han.
Talent interested in the roles should e-mail info (at) enericom.net with their query.
A prolific writer, Yuen has about 18 other pieces in various stages of development, including musicals, one-acts, scenes and shorter pieces. She also has written poetry.
SPONSORS
Fiery Seahorse Productions is grateful for the generosity of its C2 sponsors, including the Chinese American Museum of Chicago – Raymond B. & Jean T. Lee Center (Venue Underwriter)
*In-person status is pending State, federal and local including the City of Chicago, health and safety protocols in position at that time. Otherwise, the production of the Reading will proceed as a virtual one to be released in May 2022 during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.
TICKETS
Ticket information is expected to be finalized approximately April 2, 2022, after an updated assessment of then local health conditions. Tickets are expected not to exceed $10.00 each.
FOR MORE INFO
For more information about the upcoming planned 2022 Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Reading of Marie Yuen 's "Ye-Xian: The Chinese Cinderella,"
https://www.facebook.com/
