Gimme Leadership Honored as 2021 "Pros to Know" by Automatic Merchandiser & Vending Market Watch
Co-Founder Evan Jarecki and Operations Specialist Lindsay Easter Honored Among Leading Vending Industry Members by National Vending Trade Publication
The eighth annual Automatic Merchandiser and VendingMarketWatch.com's Pros to Know Award recognizes vending, micro market and office coffee service industry professionals whose accomplishments are moving the industry forward. This award highlights both individual and group achievements that promote industry innovation and future growth and those individuals and teams that played an essential role in helping their companies survive and succeed.
"While many segments of the industry – operators, suppliers, distributors, brokers and manufacturers – struggled in 2021 to regain footing during a make-or-break period of uncertainty, this year's Pros to Know honorees took charge to deliver services and solutions in a time of need," said Nick Montano, Automatic Merchandiser and VendingMarketWatch.com editor.
Manufacturers and operators have had to adapt to changing consumer shopping behaviors, buying preferences and work locations in the blink of an eye and the 2021 Pros to Know have helped their companies not only survive this trying time, but also prosper. Each of this year's Pros to Know are leaning into new system and technology adoptions, leveraging data to help move their businesses forward, and creating innovative solutions to overcome the challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Evan has shown complete dedication to our industry and its vending and micro market operators since we started Gimme," said Cory Hewett, CEO and Co-Founder of Gimme (https://www.gimmevending.com/
As a company that is leading initiatives to help transform and revolutionize what has been a very traditional industry, this award accentuates Gimme's dedication to providing vending, micro markets, and office coffee operators with better cash and inventory accountability and accurate product inventories.
"Lindsay has spent hundreds of hours in the field learning the ins-and-outs of the industry this year," added Hewett. "She goes above and beyond to understand convenience service operators from every role within the organization, from owners to route drivers to service techs and sales. Empathy is one of our cultural pillars at Gimme, and she embodies it with our customers daily. They really feel heard when working with Lindsay. We are so happy to see her recognized for her efforts by an industry we know and love."
About Gimme
Gimme builds advanced hardware and software to help food service and grocery delivery operators automate merchandising. The company's technology provides management for operators of grocery, convenience, vending machines, micro markets, and office coffee, helping them deliver amazing customer experiences. Gimme's use of artificial intelligence, computer vision, and machine learning technologies impacts not only its own products and services, but also how the unattended retail industry operates. For more information, visit http://www.vending.ai or connect with Gimme on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
